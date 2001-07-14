Ecolab Ranks #33 on Corporate Knights' 2022 List of the World's Most Sustainable Corporations

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has again been named to Corporate Knights’ index of the 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, ranking #33 on the 2022 list. This is the fourth time Ecolab has appeared on the Global 100 Index since 2015.

“We are honored to be included in this exclusive index of corporations that are leaders in delivering the right results, the right way,” said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to operating responsibly and with care for people health, planet health and business health.”

To determine the 2022 Global 100 Index, Corporate Knights analyzed publicly available data for more than 6,900 companies with revenue of at least $1 billion against global industry peers using 21 quantitative key performance indicators. Companies that made the Global 100 Index represent the top 1.4% globally for sustainability performance.

“Strong performance on these metrics is foundational to achieving a clean and carbon-neutral economy in the necessary time frame,” says Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps, “and the sustained momentum is encouraging.”

Operating sustainably is core to Ecolab’s purpose to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier. The company is working to achieve aggressive impact goals by 2030 focused on its workforce, workplace, community, marketplace and the environment. Learn more about Ecolab’s 2030 Impact+Goals and its commitment to corporate+responsibility.

More information about the Global 100 Index, including the key performance indicators and methodology, is available at www.corporateknights.com.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

