ATI to Host Virtual Investor Day on February 17, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) will host a virtual Investor Day from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Topics covered will include ATI's strategy, markets, operations, and long-term financial outlook. Company presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Presentations will be made by:

Bob Wetherbee , Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Fields , Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Don Newman , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kramer , Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer

LOG-IN INFORMATION:

The live webcast and a replay of the session will be available on the ATI Investor Relations website.

Solving the World's Challenges through Materials Science

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a $3 billion global manufacturer solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science; advanced, integrated process technologies; and relentlessly innovative people. We serve customers whose demanding applications need to fly higher, dig deeper, stand stronger, and last longer— anywhere on, above, or below the earth. We partner to create new specialty materials in forms that deliver ultimate performance and long-term value in applications like jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace components. We produce powders for forging and additive manufacturing; rolled materials, and finished components. Our specialty materials withstand extremes of temperature, stress and corrosion to improve and protect human lives every day. Learn more at ATIMetals.com .

