APEI Further Strengthens Executive Team with Newly Created CXO Hire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) today announced it has hired Jeff Tognola as Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer (CXO). A well-respected industry veteran, Tognola is responsible for enabling outstanding end-to-end student experiences through marketing, brand building, career services and overall student experience transformation for all APEI education units in this newly created position.

Tognola was previously the Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Laureate Education Inc.'s online flagship institution, Walden University. In his new role as CXO, he will report to APEI Chief Executive Officer Angela Selden.

"We are so pleased to welcome Jeff, as his proven results and relevant experiences align very closely with our commitment to delivering unmatched student experiences and better student outcomes through each of our education units," said Selden. "I am very confident that Jeff will accelerate our ability to deliver positive student outcomes and continue on our mission of educating the service-minded."

Tognola brings more than 25 years of marketing, customer experience and leadership from global companies such as AT&T, Prudential Financial and Medco Health Solutions, in addition to the last 10 years in higher education at Laureate Education. His expertise runs the entire marketing gamut – spanning brand building, consumer marketing, digital, mobile, creative services, acquisition, retention and event management.

At Walden, Tognola led product management, marketing, enrollment, business development, analytics, and operations teams to ensure an outstanding end-to-end customer experience and improved outcomes for students. During his tenure at Laureate Education, he built and led the digital and organizational transformation around how digital marketing, recruitment of new students and the overall measurement capabilities operated across 12 institutions – for over 500 products in 100-plus countries.

Tognola has been recognized as an innovator in how data and technology are used to help improve customer experiences. Earlier in his career, he spearheaded the development and marketing of Gogo Inflight Internet, the first provider of in-flight internet and telecommunication services for commercial airlines in the United States, now a multi-billion-dollar industry. Tognola has a bachelor's degree from Stockton University and did graduate work at Farleigh Dickinson University.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) educates the service minded student by providing career-focused higher education and training that enable pathways to employment and career advancement. APEI operates through four wholly owned subsidiaries and delivers corporate business services to each. American Public University System, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide. Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old institution that serves approximately 16,900 students across its 23 campuses and student service centers in six states and online. It is a Nursing and Health Sciences-focused institution, also with schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Education and Justice Studies. Hondros College of Nursing educates pre-licensure nursing students at its six campuses in Ohio and one in Indiana, and is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** with approximately 2,500 students. Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals. Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission with Open Pathway designation. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools. GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

