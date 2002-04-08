EZFILL APPOINTS MICHAEL DEVOE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

--Former Executive at Atlas Oil and Paraco Brings His Expertise in

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the appointment of Michael DeVoe as Chief Operating Officer. The former COO of Atlas Oil Company and EVP of Paraco Gas Corporation brings more than 25 years of expertise in operations, logistics, and retail energy to the Company.

DeVoe was previously COO of Atlas Oil in Michigan, where he was responsible for sales, operations, logistics, and business intelligence for the fuel distribution and logistics company. Before that, he was President of First Coast Propane in Florida and EVP of Paraco, the largest privately held propane marketer in the Northeast. Earlier in his career, DeVoe worked at TOMRA North America as VP of Operations.

Cheryl Hanrehan officially announced her resignation as COO of EzFill on January 17th. Ms. Hanrehan will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s board of directors, as well as a strategic advisor for the Company’s management as it continues to execute its ongoing expansion plans.

“Michael’s more than 25 years in the gas and oil industry, along with his innovative thinking and strong expertise in sales, operations and logistics, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our expansion plans to meet the growing demand for mobile fuel delivery in Florida and elsewhere,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “Cheryl’s hard work as COO of EzFill was instrumental to a successful IPO in September 2021 and helped bring the Company to where it is today. We look forward to her continued contributions as a board member and strategic advisor for the Company.”

EzFill is one of the largest on-demand mobile fueling companies in South Florida, and the only company that provides on-demand or subscription fuel delivery to customers in three high-volume verticals – consumer, commercial and specialty. EzFill is capitalizing on the ever-increasing trend of ‘at home’ or ‘at work’ delivery of products to enable this convenience in the estimated $500 billion market segment of fueling services. Its app-based interface provides customers the ability to select the time and location of their fueling needs.

EzFill’s mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience of gas fueling services brought directly to their locations. The Company provides a safe, convenient and touch-free way for consumers to fuel their cars, which has become increasingly important because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

