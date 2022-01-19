AMP IT UP: Leading for Hypergrowth by Raising Expectations, Increasing Urgency, and Elevating Intensity

In AMP IT UP: Leading for Hypergrowth with High Expectations, Urgency, and Intensity (Wiley; January 19, 2022), Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Data Cloud company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), reveals what it takes to transform any organization, to maximize growth and scale. The three-time CEO and industry leader spearheaded the largest software IPO in history for Snowflake in 2020, previously led IPO’s for both Data Domain and ServiceNow. In AMP IT UP, he shares how leaders can convert lingering potential into superior results with the resources they already possess. Order a copy of AMP IT UP here.

Slootman focuses on the keys to mission-driven leadership discipline, proven to drive exponential growth – and hundreds of billions of dollars in market value.

The Amp It Up process features five key steps to boost growth and meaningful change, including:

Raise Your Standards : be mission-driven, combat incrementalism, and place execution ahead of strategy.

: be mission-driven, combat incrementalism, and place execution ahead of strategy. Align Your People : empower your team with a shared mission; hire drivers, not passengers, and get the wrong people off the bus.

: empower your team with a shared mission; hire drivers, not passengers, and get the wrong people off the bus. Sharpen Your Focus : put analysis before solutions;prioritize more and multitask less.

put analysis before solutions;prioritize more and multitask less. Pick Up the Pace : speed up timelines, seize the moment to ramp up speed, and deliver.

speed up timelines, seize the moment to ramp up speed, and deliver. Transform Your Strategy: sharpen yourperipheral vision to expand your reach and growth potential.

Leading for growth means declaring war on mediocrity, breaking the status quo, and making choices, all with a relentless focus on the mission. AMP IT UP empowers executives, entrepreneurs, founders, managers, and leaders of all kinds, to unleash the growth potential of a company, and scale it to new heights with urgency and intensity.

ADVANCE PRAISE for Amp It Up:

"Over the last 20 years I have been fortunate to watch Frank Slootman build a Hall Of Fame career. In Amp It Up, he shares his must read offensive game plan for your business. Unlike most CEO books today, this is a plain spoken, hard driving, attack oriented, precision obsessed offense. If you want to be the best - Amp It Up is for you. "

—Brad Gerstner, Founder & CEO, Altimeter Capital

"With Frank, it all starts and ends with hardcore and focused execution."

—Doug Leone, Global Managing Partner, Sequoia Capital

"Amp It Up is a terrific read for leaders and future leaders, whether they are at a start-up, an SMB, or a big company. If you are looking for a must-read about leadership, being focused on your mission and executing at the highest levels, this is the book!"

—Joe Tucci, former Chairman and CEO, EMC

"Frank Slootman is one of the best-performing CEOs there is. This book is essential reading for every leader who aspires to motivate teams, inspire excellence and deliver beyond expectations.”

—Bill McDermott, President and CEO, ServiceNow

“What makes Frank the best technology CEO on the planet: he sets and then beats unreasonably high expectations; he is a high-integrity people leader; he makes the strategy clear to all; and he is a fearless leader willing to do whatever it takes to win. Amp It Up is a must-read book for anyone looking to take their team and organization to the next level."

—Mike Speiser, Managing Director, Sutter Hill Ventures

"What an incredible leader Frank is. At Data Domain, he built an intensity around clear business priorities and the customer value proposition and drove it through the organization daily. Amp It Up tells that story and how it can be recreated in other organizations.”

—Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel

“Frank Slootman brings his practical experience of delivering success into plain sight for all of us to learn and be inspired by. Amp It Up is a recipe we can all apply.”

—Frans van Houten, CEO, Royal Philips

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 223 of the 2021 Fortune 500 as of October 31, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at+snowflake.com.

