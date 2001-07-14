Columbia Sportswear Unveils USA Curling Uniforms for 2022 Winter Olympic Games

Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM) is proud to unveil the official uniforms that the USA Curling National Team will wear throughout the competition in the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing, China. The sport’s top athletes provided deep insight into the new uniforms and each piece was designed with high performance and national pride in mind.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005409/en/

The men’s and women’s USA Curling jerseys for the 2022 Winter Olympics feature Columbia technologies and aesthetics designed to capture the energy and national pride behind this growing sport. (Photo: Business Wire)

Columbia worked closely with all members of USA Curling since announcing its multi-year sponsorship early this fall, and the customized jerseys, jackets, pants and accessories were developed specifically for the unique needs of the athletes. Technical elements include 4-way stretch fabrics to optimize mobility, abrasion-resistant materials, and the brand's proprietary Omni-Wick™ technology for accelerated moisture evaporation. Between international matches, the team will stay warm and focused wearing jackets insulated with Omni-Heat Infinity, Columbia’s striking new gold metallic technology.

Technology is only part of the story with the new uniforms, which will be worn by athletes and coaches on the Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Doubles, and Wheelchair National Teams. The defining aesthetics capture the energy and national pride behind this growing sport. Graphic features of the curling uniforms include four non-linear stripes across the chest to represent the four team members competing on the ice, while the “curling” swoops represent the motion and movement of the stone as it slides down the sheet of ice. Stars and stripes cascading down the chest honor each state represented at the Olympics, and faintly blended into the patriotic red, white, and blue jerseys is a pebbled pattern reminiscent of the textured ice.

“Columbia’s ongoing partnership with USA Curling has been an exceptional experience and has inspired our designers to push our technologies and designs into exciting new directions,” said Joe Boyle, Columbia President. “We are proud of this collaboration and wish the entire team success as they compete on the global stage for gold.”

“The Winter Olympics represent the absolute pinnacle of our sport and Columbia’s commitment and open dialogue with our athletes helped ensure that every team is prepared to reach the podium,” said Jeff Plush, USA Curling CEO.

In the 2018 Winter Olympics, the USA Curling team captivated millions of fans after securing the country’s first gold medal in the sport. Viewership of the USA Curling’s National Championships has increased year-over-year and the reigning champions plan to make additional appearances on the podium in 2022.

ABOUT COLUMBIA:

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company’s website at www.columbia.com.

ABOUT USA CURLING

Located in Eagan, Minnesota, The United States Curling Association, more commonly known as USA Curling, is the National Governing Body of the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States.

The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of Curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. For more information, visit www.usacurling.org.

