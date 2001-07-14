PierianDx and Biodesix Partner to Advance Lung Cancer Diagnostics

PierianDx, the global leader in clinical genomics knowledge, today announced that it has partnered with Biodesix to provide its interpretation technology platform for use with the Biodesix newly launched GeneStrat NGS™ genomic test, a blood-based tumor profiling test to detect actionable mutations in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Biodesix (Nasdaq: BDSX) will use the PierianDx platform to provide clear, up-to-date clinical interpretations for mutations detected by the GeneStrat NGS test as part of patient test results used by physicians to help inform a personalized treatment strategy and facilitate monitoring in lung cancer.

The GeneStrat NGS test is a key part of the IQLung™ testing strategy, designed to measure tumor-specific mutations and patient immune profiles with results in an unprecedented 72 hours so that physicians can assess overall prognosis and personalize treatment plans. The IQLung strategy uses genomic profiling to detect actionable mutations in lung cancer, such as EGFR, ALK, KRAS, MET, NTRK, ERBB2, and others, and delivers them in an expedited timeframe so patient treatment can begin sooner.

The GeneStrat NGS test data will be analyzed and interpreted using the most current therapy approvals and oncology guideline recommendations and delivered in a physician-ready report. The technology is backed by a comprehensive clinical knowledgebase and adaptive learning algorithms that take disparate inputs and translate them into concise interpretations with supporting evidence. As a result, characteristics of patient variants, even though rare or novel, are leveraged to present the most optimal treatment possibilities.

“We are helping to meet an unmet need in the continuum of care for lung cancer,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “Partnering with PierianDx not only helps to deliver rapid results to physicians, but it also gives them information that can be easily interpreted and actioned, supporting them in providing precision care for their patients.”

“We are thrilled to provide our interpretation technology to support the outstanding testing solution from Biodesix to treat patients with lung cancer,” states Mark McDonough, CEO of PierianDx. “We are committed to democratizing clinical genomics globally and this partnership with Biodesix supports our vision to broaden access to genomic testing and provide precision care to patients everywhere.”

About PierianDx

PierianDx is a partner in precision medicine, enabling clinicians and medical facilities to advance clinical genomics programs and modernize patient care. We believe in the potential of genomics to transform human health and are working to ensure that communities anywhere can experience the benefits. With advanced interpretation technology connected to the most comprehensive genomic knowledgebase, PierianDx empowers providers with genomic insights to fulfill the promise of precision care. For more information, visit www.pieriandx.com.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer eight non-invasive tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® targeted test, the GeneStrat NGS™ test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in 36-72 hours, expediting time to treatment. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex® AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test, the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab, and the cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody test (cPass™ Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript, Inc,) in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. For more information about Biodesix, visit %3Ci%3Ebiodesix.com.%3C%2Fi%3E

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Biodesix and its operations, it is possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its revenues, profitability, outlook, and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 16, 2021, or subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q during 2021, if applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

