Alkaline88® Leads Fourth Quarter Growth for Enhanced Water Brands

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and the Clean Beverage® company, today announced the results of Nielsen data for the 13-week period ending January 1, 2022. Per the report, Alkaline88® was the fastest-growing top-ten value-added water in the country in dollar volume percentage. Across Nielsen’s All Outlets Combined (“xAOC”), Alkaline88 outpaced the rest of the top-ten brands and grew at rates more than double the overall category average. Year-over-year sales growth was 46.4% in xAOC, compared to a category average of 19.3%.

Other highlights from the Nielsen data for Value-Added Water for the 13 weeks ending January 1, 2022 include:

Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 ® is the fastest growing top-ten value-added water brand by dollar volume in the whole country.

is the fastest growing top-ten value-added water brand by dollar volume in the whole country. Alkaline88 is the 9 th largest brand in xAOC and the 8 th largest in Grocery.

largest brand in xAOC and the 8 largest in Grocery. Alkaline88 had a 25% increase in market share compared to the same period a year earlier.

Alkaline88 is the second fastest-growing top-ten brand in unit volume.

The Alkaline88 1-Gallon is now the 6 th best-selling SKU in the category.

best-selling SKU in the category. Alkaline88’s promotional dollar spend was 27% less than the average of the other top-ten non-flavored water brands.

"The Nielsen data for the last quarter clearly indicates that Alkaline88 continues to accelerate sales,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “What makes this so impressive is that October, November, and December have historically been our slowest months. We know that we’ve benefitted from the activation of TV commercials featuring Shaquille O’Neal in limited test markets during this time and consumers also began to see our products in 587 Sam’s Clubs throughout the country. Our brand loyalty has been evident in sales in our largest legacy accounts, which continue to grow double digits. Some of the largest growth has been seen in national retail leaders like Wal-Mart, CVS, Kroger, Rite-Aid, and Safeway/Albertsons. We also continue to outperform our competitors in the all-important Natural Food channel.

“We’re able to support 46.6% growth thanks to the strategic supply chain initiatives we’ve undertaken over the past two years. As a result of these, we’ve had almost no supply chain disruption. These initiatives include opening multiple new copackers geographically distributed across the country and redundantly sourcing raw materials here in the United States. With the continued growth in our existing banners and the addition of new retailers in upcoming quarters, we believe we’ll continue to be one of the fastest-growing top-ten brands and the largest independent alkaline water company in the country.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that the Company believes that with the continued growth in its existing banners and the addition of new retailers in upcoming quarters, it will continue to be one of the fastest-growing top-ten brands and the largest independent alkaline water company in the country.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005304/en/