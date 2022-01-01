J.P. Morgan Online Investing Raises the Bar on New Account Rewards

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is upping its rewards for new and existing J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing clients to promote commission-free unlimited online trading.

Existing customers will receive a $50 bonus deposited to their account for each person they recommend who opens a Self-Directed Investing account through the refer-a-friend link. Existing customers can receive up to a total of a $500 credit in their account a year for the referrals. New clients will have the opportunity to earn up to $625 credited to their account when they open a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account.

“Growing your wealth on your own is such an empowering experience. When you reach that personal milestone, you want to share your story with your friends and network,” said Paul Vienick, Head of Online Investing at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “Investors who use the award-winning Chase app to trade are increasingly happier with their experience as we expand the tools we offer, and we want our clients to share that. There’s no better endorsement than one from someone you know and trust.”

With J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing, clients can choose from thousands of stocks, mutual funds and options1 to make unlimited commission-free trades online or through the Chase app. Clients can take advantage of personalized market news as well as portfolio builders and watchlists to help choose investments that fit their priorities right from their mobile device. They can take charge of their finances all in one place and easily move cash from a Chase checking or savings account to invest. As part of a solid global financial institution, clients also have access to top-ranked J.P. Morgan research to make informed investment decisions on their terms to help them build wealth over time.

New customers can receive $125 for Self-Directed Investing accounts funded with $25,000, $300 for accounts with at least $100,000 and a $625 reward for accounts funded with $250,000 or more. Funds must come from a non-Chase or non-J.P. Morgan account. New customers can redeem the offer through this+link.

J.P. Morgan Online Investing, launched in 2018, is a secure and reliable platform able to weather volatile markets and provide investors an easy-to-use trading experience. The firm continues to heavily invest in technology, research and products to better serve and protect clients.

Self-directed investing is becoming more popular with customers who are increasingly engaging with their banks via mobile apps and digitally supported tools. You can read more about this trend in: The+rise+of+self-directed+investing

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,000 advisors and more than $700 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with a J.P. Morgan Advisor in one of our 4,800 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 21 offices. For more information, go to+www.jpmorganwealthmanagement.com and follow %40JPMWealth on Twitter. To learn more about J.P. Morgan Online Investing, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chase.com%2Fpersonal%2Finvestments%2Fonline-investing

_____________________

1 Options trading is subject to approval.

Refer-a-friend offer details:

Referral bonus is available to eligible J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account holders approximately 30 days after account opening. To receive the $50 Refer-A-Friend bonus: 1) Refer your family and friends to open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account through this referral site; 2) Referred candidate must open a new eligible J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment only) and fund a minimum of $200 of new money in cash or securities within 45 days of their coupon enrollment; AND 3) After your referred candidate has opened and funded their J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account, we'll deposit the $50 bonus into your J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account within 15 days, provided both the customer and referral accounts are not closed or restricted at the time of payout. You can receive up to 10 referral bonus deposits (totaling $500) per calendar year.

*Bonuses may be considered income and may be reportable to you and the IRS on Form 1099-MISC ("Miscellaneous information") or Form 1042-S ("Foreign Person's U.S. Source Income Subject to Withholding") if applicable.

Employees of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates are not eligible for the Refer-A-Friend Program.

Refer-A-Friend program is available for the following account types: New J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment only). This offer does not apply to Self-Directed Investing Traditional IRA or Roth IRA accounts, J.P. Morgan Automated Investing or any account opened with a J.P. Morgan Advisor.

New customer offer details:

Offer eligibility and restrictions: *Cash promotion is limited to one per customer and can only be applied to one new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account (General Investment only). To enroll in the up to $625 offer, you must open an account through this page. This offer does not apply to Self-Directed Investing Traditional IRA or Roth IRA accounts, J.P. Morgan Automated Investing or any account opened with a J.P. Morgan Advisor. To receive the cash bonus:

1) Customers must open and fund a new eligible J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account with new money of $25,000 or more in cash or securities from a non-Chase or non-J.P. Morgan account and the qualifying new money cannot be existing deposits, funds or securities held by you at JP Morgan Chase or its affiliates. New money must be transferred within 45 days of coupon enrollment date.

2) At day 45 from coupon enrollment, the bonus tier will be determined in the following manner:

New money inflows Cash Bonus $25,000-$99,999 $125 $100,000-$249,999 $300 $250,000+ $625

3) The new money balance must be maintained in the account for at least 90 days from the coupon enrollment (losses due to trading or market fluctuation will not be taken into account). Cash bonus will be credited to the account within 15 days of these requirements being met. You can only participate in one Chase Private Client CheckingSM, Chase SapphireSM Checking or J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing new money bonus in a 12 month period from the last bonus enrollment date. Coupon is good for one time use and only one bonus per account. Account types and other restrictions apply. Offer terms are subject to change and/or termination without advance notice. The value of the cash award may be considered income, and we may be required to send you, and file with the IRS, a Form 1099-MISC ("Miscellaneous Information"), or a Form 1042-S ("Foreign Person‘s U.S. Source Income Subject to Withholding") if applicable. You are responsible for any tax liability associated with the award. Please consult your own tax advisor if you have any questions about your personal tax situation.

INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE: • NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY • NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF, OR GUARANTEED BY, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES • SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Annuities are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states.

© 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005662/en/