Domo Adds Chief Data Officer, Welcoming Mohammed Assar from McKinsey and Company

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that Mohammed Aaser has joined the company as Chief Data Officer. He brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, most recently as Chief Data Officer at McKinsey and Company, where he championed the strategic use of data across thousands of client initiatives in all industries.

As Chief Data Officer, Aaser will support customers by helping them create modern data experiences that automate and accelerate key business processes and optimize strategic outcomes. He will also work closely with the company’s data and technology partners to extend the power of Domo's robust ecosystem of integrations, which includes more than 1,000 pre-built connectors.

“Mohammed has an incredible passion for making data accessible and actionable for all and aligning its use with key business goals,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We’re thrilled to leverage his expertise to help customers compose new ways to use data with Domo to optimize how work gets done across the business.”

In his previous role, Aaser led McKinsey’s data innovation capabilities, accelerating the development of data apps by combining deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge data sets, data management technology and data engineers. Before that, he helped launch and then oversaw the organization’s analytics practice, which was designed to help companies create and scale new technical delivery models for analytics and AI. Aaser also held executive leadership roles at Ameriprise Financial, where he led the analytics transformation of a storied Fortune 500 wealth and asset manager.

"I’ve seen firsthand how Domo transforms an organization’s use of data, significantly shortening development lifecycles from months, and sometimes years, down to days, while making it easier for people in all departments to understand and engage with data in an easy-to-use way," Aaser said. "Domo has approached the data problem from a completely different angle, which eliminates the technological and organizational complexity that teams so often face in delivering value from data. Due to its integrated approach, Domo empowers innovators to build data apps in just a few weeks and flexibility of integrating with best-of-breed tools.”

