SentinelOne Extends Support for Amazon Inspector, Amazon EKS Anywhere, and Amazon ECS Anywhere

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced an expansion to its work with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) with support for services including Amazon Inspector, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service Anywhere (Amazon EKS Anywhere), and Amazon Elastic Container Service Anywhere (Amazon ECS Anywhere). As a launch partner for these services, SentinelOne is providing unified visibility, protection, automation, and enforcement across the entire enterprise and cloud.

“AWS, as the leading cloud services provider, knows that security is top of mind to enterprises around the world,” said Guy Gertner, Vice President of Product Management, SentinelOne. “Security is paramount to the adoption of cloud services. We are proud to collaborate with AWS to help customers benefit from AWS’s services in a secure fashion. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with AWS, bringing new integrations to market to better protect cloud workloads.”

With companies prioritizing digital transformation initiatives, information technology (IT) teams are embracing cloud services like AWS for increased agility and reduced time to market. However, agile development practices that emphasize iteration and speed can challenge security teams who may not be prepared to secure workloads as fast as they are created. The friction between development operations (DevOps) and security operations (SecOps) teams often results in cloud misconfigurations. As an active AWS Partner developing joint solutions, SentinelOne provides frictionless autonomous cybersecurity to protect the enterprise’s growing cloud footprint.

SentinelOne and Amazon Inspector

Amazon Inspector is an automated vulnerability management service that continually scans AWS workloads for software vulnerabilities and unintended network exposure.

By feeding Amazon Inspector’s findings into the Singularity XDR platform, the joint workflow unifies visibility across customers’ AWS infrastructure, delivering autonomous runtime protection, detection, and response for hybrid cloud workloads.

SentinelOne and Amazon EKS Anywhere

Amazon EKS Anywhere allows customers to create and operate Kubernetes clusters on customer-managed infrastructure, supported by AWS, for a consistent Amazon EKS experience across AWS and on premises.

As a launch collaborator for Amazon EKS Anywhere, SentinelOne extends security and visibility to assets running in the cloud and on premises via a single console for containerized environments.

SentinelOne and Amazon ECS Anywhere

Amazon ECS Anywhere enables customers to run and manage container-based applications on premises using the same APIs, cluster management, workload scheduling, monitoring, and deployment pipelines they use with Amazon ECS in AWS.

With day-one support for Amazon ECS Anywhere, SentinelOne provides autonomous runtime protection, detection, and response by installing a SentinelOne agent on the Linux compute resources powering Amazon ECS Anywhere clusters.

SentinelOne also holds AWS+Security+Competency+status. The designation recognizes SentinelOne’s technical expertise and proven customer success protecting user endpoints and securing cloud adoption.

SentinelOne is available in the AWS+Marketplace. For more information on SentinelOne’s AWS offerings, visit www.sentinelone.com%2Fsentinelone-for-aws.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

