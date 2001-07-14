ZoomInfo Expands Global Operations in London

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has expanded its global operations in London and named Simon McDougall as its first Chief Compliance Officer.

ZoomInfo plans to relocate some of its senior executives to London in 2022 and is actively+hiring for U.K. roles to expand sales and service capabilities locally and regionally. With a foothold in one of the world’s marquee centers of commerce, this development is instrumental to ZoomInfo’s continued growth in the U.K. and mainland Europe.

“In Q3 2021, the international business at ZoomInfo grew over 80% year over year while our investment in our data assets outside of North America also nearly doubled throughout the year. We’re now in an even better position to build on our momentum there,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “We're thrilled to welcome Simon as we continue to advance our leadership position in compliance and privacy, and we look forward to further expanding our team locally.”

With more than two decades of international experience in data privacy, London-based McDougall will oversee ZoomInfo’s compliance function. Most recently, he was Deputy Commissioner for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the U.K.’s independent authority that upholds information rights and promotes openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals. At the ICO, he established new technology policy and innovation functions, directed work in areas such as artificial intelligence, adtech, and competition, and led its response to data usage in the U.K. to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDougall will advance one of ZoomInfo's core missions of providing transparency about how it collects and uses its professional contact data and upholds individuals’ rights to privacy. McDougall will advise on best practices for ZoomInfo and its customers to remain at the forefront of privacy, building trust in how data is used and supporting compliance with the evolving range of privacy regulation around the world, including the GDPR in Europe.

“ZoomInfo is a leader in data privacy, compliance, and security. Transparency and control are at the core of our data operations,” said McDougall. “As ZoomInfo continues to expand in the U.K. and in Europe, we’ll help customers navigate complex data rules and regulations, so they can act responsibly in growing their businesses.”

Previously, McDougall built privacy consulting practices at Promontory, an IBM company, and Deloitte, working with clients from a range of sectors in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, and served on the Board of the International Association of Privacy Professionals. He is qualified as a Chartered Accountant and is a graduate, with honors, from Somerville College at the University of Oxford.

McDougall will host a webinar to discuss GDPR and compliance strategy on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. GMT. To register, please visit the+webinar+registration+page.

