Warren Buffett's 2 Favorite Insurance Companies

It’s no secret that the Oralce of Omaha loves insurance stocks. It goes back a long way. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) got started in the insurance business with the 1967 purchase of National Indemnity. He liked the idea of that lag between when customers' premium payments came in and when money had to be paid out as claims were made. That money, called "insurance float," could be put to good use with high-yield investments, and that’s exactly what he did with it.

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) owns several insurance companies of its own these days, the most well-known being Geico. However, Buffett and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) also hold shares of two other insurance companies in Berkshire's equity portfolio. It’s surprising the fund doesn’t own more than just these two, but this likely has something to do with keeping things diversified among many different sectors of the market, a generally wise consideration.

Since Buffett has been researching and operating insurance companies since the late 1960’s, it might be worthwhile to take a look at those he now holds at Berkshire Hathaway.

Globe Life

Globe Life is trading with a relatively low price-earnings ratio of 14 and at just 1.26 times its book value. This is at a time when the Shiller price-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 sits at 37 and the index trades at a steep rate of 4.72 times book. By these simple valuation measures, the life insurance company's stock qualifies as a value opportunity, though of course there are many other aspects of the business to consider when attempting to find a fair value for it.

Global Life has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion and an enterprise value of $12.54 billion. Hanging around in one form or another since its founding in 1900, the McKinney, Texas-based insurer's earnings per share this year fell by 0.10%. The past five-year record shows EPS growth of 10.90%.

Investors receive a 0.75% dividend yield. Average daily volume for Global Life on the New York Stock Exchange is a relatively light 536,000 shares.

The GuruFocus summary of financials shows two good signs and three medium warning signs for the company.

March McClennan

Marsh McClennan ( MMC, Financial) is an insurance broker that has been in business since 1871 and is headquartered in New York. The company provides risk management and investment advisory services and consultancies to businesses and organizations. The market capitalization comes to $80.54 billion with an enterprise value of $91.73 billion.

Earnings per share grew 15.50% this year, and the annual EPS growth rate over the past five years is 5.70%. The stock’s price-earnings ratio is 30 and Wall Street puts the forward price-earnings ratio at 23. Shareholders receivea dividend yield of 1.35%. Average daily volume for the NYSE-listed firm is 1.82 million shares.

GuruFocus’ summary of Marsh McLennan’s financials finds three good signs, four medium warning signs and two severe warning signs.