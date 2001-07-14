American Water Named One of the Top Ten World's Most Sustainable Corporations

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has been named on Corporate Knights’ 18th annual Global 100 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations for the third year in a row. American Water is the top-ranked water utility company on the list and is ranked sixth on the over-all list.

“At American Water, we support and embrace environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals because we believe it is the right thing to do,” said Susan Hardwick, EVP, CFO and interim CEO of American Water. “We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and supporting the sustainability of a key renewable and essential resource. This commitment is shared by our employees, and we are honored to be included on the Global 100 list as recognition of our efforts.”

According to Corporate Knights, there is a continued correlation between higher investor returns and strong performance on key ESG metrics. It also sheds light on the evolution of ESG priorities and outcomes, and on the extent of the gap between leading sustainability performers such as American Water and their global corporate peers. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than $1 billion in revenues.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

