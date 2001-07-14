Entegris to Report Results for Fourth Quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Participants should dial +1 323-794-2588 or 1- 888-394-8218referencing confirmation code 5961315. Participants are asked to dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click+Here using passcode 5961315. The call-in audio replay will be available from 12:00pm, February 1, 2022, through 12:00pm, March 12, 2022, Eastern Time (US & Canada).

About Entegris

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris has approximately 6,600 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.

