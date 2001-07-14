Hilton Invests in New, Industry-leading Continuing Education Benefit for Team Members through Partnership with Guild Education

In an industry first, Hilton has announced a new educational benefit designed to empower its team members to continue to learn, grow and thrive. Through a new partnership with Guild+Education, Hilton will provide its team members with a best-in-class continuing education platform to help them pursue and attain their educational dreams.

Beginning this spring, team members at Hilton’s U.S. owned and managed properties and corporate locations will be able to earn a vast array of new educational credentials debt-free as they pursue their personal and professional goals.

“At Hilton, we’ve been on a life-long journey to build an inclusive culture of continuous learning for all. We want work at Hilton to be one of the best parts of our team members’ lives, and that means creating opportunities for continuous professional growth and development,” said Laura Fuentes, Hilton executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “This partnership with Guild Education – a first of its kind in our industry – is yet another way we will be able to better meet our team members where they are right now on their educational journeys and help them achieve their career aspirations.”

The new continuing education platform will offer a robust variety of learning offerings, debt-free for all team members. These options include everything from high school completion, English-language learning, digital literacy, professional certifications in high-demand career areas such as culinary, business, data analytics and technology, and college degrees.

A continued focus on growth through education is key to attracting and retaining top talent, now more than ever, which is why Hilton sought out best-in-class partner Guild Education. Guild has partnerships with the nation’s top universities and learning providers for working adults, offering more than 2,200 programs and the expertise to guide all learners through their educational aspirations and journeys.

“Hilton is enhancing its commitment to creating a top work environment and a workplace of growth with its new education program,” said Natalie McCullough, Guild Education president and chief commercial officer. “We’re proud to partner with Hilton to provide their team members with career mobility opportunities that will give them the skills needed for the jobs of today and the careers of tomorrow.”

Hilton has developed a strong reputation as a purpose-driven company with a great workplace culture, driven by its team members. Amid one of the most challenging times in the history of the hospitality industry, Hilton continues to be recognized for its exceptional and resilient workplace culture and team member benefits. Great Place to Work and Fortune named Hilton #1 on the 2021+Best+Big+Companies+to+Work+For%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+list and #3 on the 2021+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+list in the U.S. Hilton is the highest ranked hospitality company to appear on both lists, especially notable given the significant impact the pandemic has had on the travel industry. DiversityInc also ranked Hilton #1 on its 2021 list of Top+50+Companies+for+Diversity.

“At Hilton, more than 40 percent of U.S. team members have been part of the Hilton family for 10 years or longer. We are thrilled to be partnering with Guild Education to expand our efforts to support our team members in building lifelong, fulfilling careers here at Hilton,” said Gretchen Stroud, Hilton’s senior vice president of talent and inclusion.

Prior to adding these new educational opportunities, Hilton already offered more than 25,000 online professional development learning courses. In addition, Hilton offers a comprehensive benefits package including mental well-being offerings, paid personal and parental leave, sabbaticals and GoHilton travel discounts.

Hilton is actively hiring. The company has nearly 2,900 hotel job openings available in the U.S., with levels spanning entry-level through general manager, at all of its 18 brands.

For more information on Hilton’s partnership with Guild Education, its award-winning workplace culture and the many kinds of jobs available, please visit jobs.hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,700 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2021 World’s Best Workplaces list, and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. In 2020, Hilton+CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 123 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton+Honors+app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005713/en/