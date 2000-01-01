Lessons From Seth Klarman's 2021 Letter

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)'s hedge fund, the Boston-based Baupost, recently published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 letter to investors.

As a keen value investor, I have been following Klarman and Baupost for decades. Over the past two and a half decades, the value investor has published a string of informative letters, commenting on the fund's performance and analyzing the general investment environment at the time. His latest offering is no different.

Klarman's letter

The overwhelming tone of Klarman's latest letter is one of warning. He repeatedly makes it clear that he believes risks for investors are mounting as inflation starts to build, and the risks of "materially higher" interest rates pose a "real danger to financial markets."

Against the backdrop of continual, relentless money printing by the Federal Reserve, Klarman argues that investors have been "lulled to sleep, unaware of and unfocused on risk."

He goes on to add that the "buying frenzy of the past 12 years has lured many market participants into speculative holdings that someday will seem like roach motels, easier to get into than get out of."

Against this backdrop, Baupost has continued to hunt for bargains. The hedge fund manager writes that the fund has found opportunities in volatility, which should be considered a "value investor's best friend." He also notes that the firm has had "success searching through the 'abandoned property' bins of the market."

Property bargains

Commercial property is one sector where Baupost has recently deployed capital. Over the past two years, commercial property assets worldwide have faced an incredibly challenging environment. Many have been forced to close for extended periods during the pandemic. At the same time, there has been a substantial shift away from brick-and-mortar retailers to e-commerce.

This is not an entirely new trend. Even before the pandemic, commercial property assets such as malls across the United States were falling into disrepair as tenants and investors fled. The pandemic has only accelerated this trend.

For a firm like Baupost, which specializes in taking advantage of the disconnect between asset prices and valuation, commercial property is one of the few assets still illiquid enough for large gaps between intrinsic value and price to materialize.

The fund has a track record of investing in property during times of uncertainty. Shortly after the financial crisis, Baupost helped real estate developers acquire 80 acres of land in Charlotte, North Carolina. It went on to provide further financing to develop the real estate.

In 2011, Baupost provided $300 million in equity to restart the "Streets of Buckhead" commercial real estate project in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2013, the fund acquired a package of malls scattered around Spain. The seller was Dutch group VastNed Retail, which was looking to offload the assets following a significant decline in income. Baupost, with its colossal cash resources, was able to step up and pay 180 million Euros ($204 million) for the properties previously valued at €280 million.

The firm's large balance sheet is not the only reason Baupost can take advantage of favorable conditions in the commercial property market. It is also able to look through market cycles and focus on the long-term potential of assets.

In 2017, Baupost and its equity partner, Cove Property Group, secured a $479 million non-recourse loan for construction at 441 Ninth Avenue, which they rebranded as Hudson Commons. Towards the end of last year, the partners sold the asset for $1 billion.

Investors can learn a lot from this approach. Baupost is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market because it tends to carry a lot of cash and uses a long-term focus. There's no reason why individual investors cannot follow the same approach when investing in public equity markets.