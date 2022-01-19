Wuhan General Group Launches Mental Illness Drug Discovery Company Neurai Life Sciences

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Wuhan General Group, Inc./M2Bio Sciences, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of Neurai Life Sciences.

Neurai Life Sciences is a pre- and clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the drug discovery and development of next generation therapies treating mental health disorders. The company will lead the industry in artificial intelligence-driven target discovery, innovative and sustainable small molecule chemistry, and inclusive clinical development in the pursuit of novel therapeutics for major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, and addiction. Neurai Life Sciences is primed to realize the infinite potential of targeted therapeutics within the brain serotonin receptor-mediated signaling pathways.

With the goal of hiring the best international talent, Neurai Life Sciences has recruited Riyad Domingo Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Domingo is the current Harvard South Africa Fellow for 2021-2022 and holds a doctorate in Medical Biochemistry with a focus on drug discovery and development from the Institute of Infectious Diseases and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town.

"The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the need for the advancement of neuropsychiatric medicine. Mental illness affects everyone, so we at Neurai believe that our targeted drug development process should consider and include all individuals, independent of age, race, or gender. We leverage emerging technologies including machine learning and novel formulation methods, accompanied by well-established industry approaches, thereby driving the evolution of the mental health industry and how therapeutics are developed in the future. This is absolutely vital for the future of our mental health." said Dr. Domingo.

Jeff Robinson, Wuhan General Inc, CEO added: "Neurai Life Sciences will pioneer a new field of neuropsychiatric medicine. The company will revolutionize and challenge conventional approaches to developing and treating mental health conditions with new medicines and therapies. With Dr. Domingo at the helm, we know that these new technologies will change the lives of millions globally. Neurai is recruiting the brightest minds in the fields of AI and pharma to further complement the ground-breaking technologies and portfolio of molecular assets that are currently in development under Neurai Life Sciences. Never has there been a greater need to combine technology and medicine to address the global mental illness pandemic."

At this time, Neurai Life Sciences is a private company and 100% owned by Wuhan General Inc. Neurai Life Sciences will be conducting a capital raise to fund initial preclinical research, development, and validation of select drug candidates.

All Wuhan General Inc. shareholders interested in investing in the capital raise for Neurai Life Sciences or for further information, contact Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected] or our web site found here. It is anticipated Neurai Life Sciences will seek a liquidity event for its shareholders at a later date. More details to follow.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

