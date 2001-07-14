The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Clarivate Plc (“Clarivate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLVT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 27, 2021, Clarivate disclosed that previous financial reports “should no longer be relied upon because of an error in such financial statements.” The Company specified that the error relates “to the treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (‘GAAP’) relating to an equity plan included in the CPA Global business combination, which was consummated on October 1, 2020 (‘the CPA Global Transaction’). In the affected financial statements, certain awards made by CPA Global under its equity plan were incorrectly included as part of the acquisition accounting for the CPA Global Transaction.”

On this news, Clarivate’s stock fell $1.70, or 6.9%, to close at $22.78 per share on December 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Clarivate securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

