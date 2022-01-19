Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. Says 2022 will be Outstanding Year for Cannabis M&A

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSVI) a company actively involved in the acquisition and investment of small, mid-size, and development-stage private businesses in the cannabis industry, today sets forth a letter to current and prospective shareholders from Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Mr. James Hancock.

Dear Shareholders and Stakeholders of Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc.;

Many investment firms are predicting mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as one of the primary driving forces for the cannabis industry in 2022 and well into the coming years. Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. seeks to find the best acquisition and partnership opportunities in the cannabis marketplace to provide a superior capital appreciation for our shareholders and the stakeholders of target companies.

While just a few short years ago, the cannabis industry was dominated by cottage operations and entrepreneurial teams of individuals, today's market is vastly different with multi-state operators, professional management teams, and institutional money beginning to dominate the marketplace. Our management team has followed this trend, and we have organized our strategic plan to capitalize on these industry dynamics.

During the recently closed 2021 fourth quarter, our team met each goal and identified dozens of private cannabis operations that fit our acquisition target model, which is as follows:

Cannabis companies where vertical integration could be applied to an already successful cannabis operation to bring costs down in the areas of cultivation. With our wide array of industry contacts, we can assist such businesses to find vertical partners to lower costs over the long term, thus better ensuring long-term viability. Our management team and supporting partners have considerable experience in cultivation of cannabis and non-cannabis products. Small to mid-sized cannabis dispensaries with solid fundamentals but lack management talent to take the growing business to the next level. The Marijuana Strategic Ventures team can be instrumental in assisting such operations via additional sales resources and vertical integration opportunities. With more than 730 retail licenses in Southern California, we identified at least a dozen potential partners for our Company. Cannabis product brands that are showing traction due to innovative marketing or a defensible product technology advantage. As the cannabis markets mature, branding is becoming ever more important. Our team will be able to assist such companies in capital formation and management consulting to take these brands to the next level. Liquidity Event Seeking Companies - We see an exceptional opportunity to partner with or acquire successful cannabis ventures where the founders seek a liquidity event via a public company combination. An acquisition by our company could be the type of liquidity event such entrepreneurs seek.

Our goals for the first quarter, which will end on March 31, 2022, will be to continue the vetting process to find the best candidates. Meetings have been scheduled with brand and dispensary owners in the main Southern California counties.

Additionally, our board of directors has set the goal for our team to sign at least one letter of intent for a merger during the first quarter of 2022 with a targeted closing during the subsequent quarter.

In summary, while we are still early in our corporate life, we are confident our board has set forth a robust and achievable plan to complete meaningful acquisition-related transactions during the coming year.

Thank you for your support. I look forward to keeping you updated relative to our tactical and strategic targets and goals.

Regards,

About Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI)

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI) is a publicly held company actively involved in the acquisition and investment of small, mid-size, and development-stage private businesses in the marijuana industry. The Company will incubate rapidly growing cannabis businesses with the opportunity of being a controlled subsidiary of a publicly held company that focuses on capital raise, management selection, financial planning, restructuring, marketing/sales support, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. The owners and management team of a private expanding marijuana company will now be able to generate value ownership by being common shareholders of Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC:MSVI). In addition, acquisitions by MSVI will offer private company management, employees, investors, and existing shareholders an alternative exit strategy for the time earned and the capital invested into their emerging company. MSVI is immersed in a vibrant business, and creation-oriented environment where the company has access relationships with top SEC attorneys, accounting firms, investment bankers, and qualified management teams.

For more information, email [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state, and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc.

CEO: James Hancock

Tel: (619)750-6657

email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/684465/Marijuana-Strategic-Ventures-Inc-Says-2022-will-be-Outstanding-Year-for-Cannabis-MA



