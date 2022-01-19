Cinedigm Secures Content Deals with The Africa Channel and Salt + Light Media to Bring Some of its Most Popular Films to a New Audience

The Africa Channel is a cable network serving the largest markets across the country

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a pair of content deals which will bring some of the Company's most popular films to a whole new audience. First, Cinedigm signed a deal with the popular cable network, The Africa Channel, for Miracle on Highway 34, Resolution Song, River Runs Red and A New Christmas. Second, Cinedigm has executed a deal with Salt + Light Media for non-exclusive broadcast rights to air the biblical retelling Full of Grace on their national Canadian television network, Salt + Light TV.

Since its launch in 2007, The Africa Channel has been bringing viewers across the country the best of culturally diverse content. The channel reflects and celebrates the people of Africa, their incredible stories, their daily lives, their successes, celebrations and challenges. The channel will air:

Miracle on Highway 34 (US & CA): starring Sharonne Lanier ( Son of the South) , the inspirational film follows a set of diverse characters who wind up together in an old diner during a snowstorm.

Resolution Song (US & CA): a young man's family torn apart by tragedy reaches out to begin rebuilding trust and seek healing through the power of music.

River Runs Red (US & CA): starring Taye Diggs, the powerful thriller follows a judge who takes the law into his own hands after his son is murdered.

A New Christmas (US & CA; SVOD/AVOD/Linear WW excluding Africa):a lonely medical student meets a charming film student from Kenya who helps him rediscover the magic of the holiday season and get his life back on track.

Salt + Light Media owns and operates a national Roman Catholic broadcast network in Canada bringing films with messages of hope to people across the country. With a focus on community, the channel seeks to unite followers through stories of faith and resilience. For their viewers, the network chose the moving story of Mary of Nazareth as she tries to guide the church her son left behind in Full of Grace.

"Working with these two unique and diverse outlets provides our Company many exciting opportunities," said Natasha Pietruschka, Executive Director of Digital Sales at Cinedigm. "Every chance we have to share our titles with a new audience is incredibly special but being able to find an audience so attune to the messaging of these stories only makes the partnership that much more meaningful. We hope to continue supplying these new partners with profound content for both channels."

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

