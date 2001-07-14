Aramark Invites Visitors Back to the National Parks & Public Lands

As travelers begin to book spring and summer destinations, Aramark, the award-winning food and hospitality partner for national and state parks, is pleased to announce season re-openings, new renovations, and outdoor programs that allow vacationers the opportunity to explore the pristine natural landscapes while learning about history and regional experiences. From deserts to mountains, each park offers something unique and breathtaking.

“The trend for visiting destinations with natural attractions continues to be on the rise in 2022,” said Bruce W. Fears, President and CEO of Aramark’s Leisure division. “We invite travelers to visit Nation%26rsquo%3Bs+Vacations+by+Aramark, a collection of unforgettable destinations with activities and authentic experiences that reflect the culture that surrounds our great parks.”

Yosemite+National+Park

Yosemite Hospitality announces the return of the popular two-hour Valley Floor tours and daily shuttle service to Yosemite Valley. The Ahwahnee Hotel, a National Historical Landmark and the park’s most iconic hotel, will be launching a new full menu designed by the talented female culinary team Executive Chef, Julie Picco and Executive Pastry Chef, Riley Ostrom. The beloved Curry Village, an ideal base camp destination for a Yosemite getaway, will reopen on March 18 unveiling comprehensive renovations to all of the dining facilities, new artwork that incorporates vintage images with interpretive graphics on the history of the Curry family and key Yosemite moments. The recently renovated Wawona Hotel plans to reopen on March 25, offering a distinctive Yosemite experience and iconic sites that include the Yosemite History Center and the Wawona Covered Bridge. Housekeeping Camp will reopen for the season on April 10 and Tuolumne Lodge/White Wolf Lodge both plan to reopen on June 3. Yosemite Valley Lodge remains open all year and is a family-favorite spot.

Mesa+Verde+National+Park

Colorado’s Far View Lodge will open April 14 showcasing a newly renovated Metate Room featuring upscale regional Colorado cuisine. The Morefield Campground will open on April 28. The popular 700 Years Tour will resume for the season, literally taking guests on a “trip back in time” to experience the lives of the ancient Puebloan people that inhabited the area circa 600 A.D. Mesa Verde National Park is certified as an International Dark Sky Park.

Olympic+National+Park+%26amp%3B+Forest

Often referred to as “three parks in one,” Olympic National Park boasts three different ecosystems: glacier-capped peaks, old-growth and temperate rainforests, and the wild Pacific coastline. It was named a World Heritage site for its beauty and diversity of plants and animals.

Lake Quinault Lodge Located inside the rainforest and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the one-of-a-kind Quinault Rainforest Tour will be returning for the 2022 season.

Lake Crescent Lodge Also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Lake Crescent Lodge will reopen on April 29 with interpretive guide-led pontoon boat tours and kayak or canoe tours that share the “secrets” of the lake’s history, the Spruce Railroad tunnels, and legends of the surrounding the area.

Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort reopens on April 16 featuring private cabins, abundant hiking trails leading to Sol Duc Valley and Sol Duc Falls and a soak in the three natural mineral hot springs.

Log Cabin Resort will reopen on May 21 offering a true back-to-nature experience for budget-conscious family travel.

Glen+Canyon+National+Recreation+Area

On the Arizona side, Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas offers lakeside lodging, a recently renovated Rainbow Room, and an abundance of lake activities including kayaking, waterskiing, paddleboarding and more. As America’s top house boating destination, the “Houseboat 101” program will resume teaching boaters’ lake navigation, driving tips, towing personal watercraft, and refueling. Visitors can enjoy the surrounding iconic natural rock formations including Rainbow Bridge National Monument, considered to be the highest natural bridge in the world and designated as an “International Dark Sky Sanctuary” – the first of its kind in the National Park Service. Budget-conscious travelers can stay at the Wahweap RV and Campground, just a short walking distance to the marina and lake. North Lake Powell’s Bullfrog Marina in Utah, the Defiance House Lodge, the Anasazi Restaurant and Bullfrog Houseboat and Boat Rentals will be open for the 2022 season.

Wilderness+River+Adventure+Tours The Horseshoe Bend half-day float trips down the Colorado River will reopen on March 1.

Lake+Mead+Cruises

Scenic day cruises and dinner cruises will be offered through September 29.

Bridger-Teton+National+Forest

Located within the third largest National Forest in the U.S. Togwotee Mountain Lodge, will reopen for the summer in late May offering families private rustic cabins and 2.5 million acres of wilderness exploration and outdoor activity including guided horseback rides and the nearby Sands+Whitewater scenic float and white water rafting down the Snake River. Togwotee Mountain Lodge (pronounced “toga-tee”) is conveniently located in close driving proximity to Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park.

Lake+Tahoe+Basin+National+Forest

Zephyr Cove Resort, Cabins and RV Campground, is considered a “quintessential summer getaway” with outdoor activities that range from powerboats, pontoon boats, personal watercraft, water toy rentals and parasailing to guided horseback rides to the best vantage points of North America’s largest alpine lake. Visitors can hop aboard the historic M.S. Dixie II paddle wheeler taking guests on a scenic boat tour to Emerald Bay, a National Natural Landmark and considered to be one of the most photographed areas on Lake Tahoe. Lake+Tahoe+Adventures, will resume backcountry exploration on ATVs and Razor (RZR) tours.

Glacier+Bay+National+Park+%26amp%3B+Preserve

Named a World Heritage Site, this is the destination for travelers that “have-seen-it-all.” Ninety-five percent of Glacier Bay’s visitors have never set foot on the land, so an overnight stay at the Glacier Bay Lodge (reopening on May 27) offers quiet seclusion combined with modern conveniences. The Glacier Bay Boat Tours take guests to up-close viewing of the 200-year-old sheets of ice breaking away from the faces of glaciers. The nearby Huna Tribal House offers visitors first-hand information about the hand-carved Totem Poles, history, culture, ethnographic records, and native foods from tribal elders.

Denali+National+Park+and+Preserve

Whether it is a train journey on Alaska Railroad or a scenic road trip, this is the genuine eco-conscious adventure to see the real Alaska by land. The Lodge & Cabins at Denali Park Village will reopen on May 13. On May 20, the Tundra Wilderness Tour reopens taking guests within the Alaskan Bush as Certified Interpretive Guides share the rich culture and history of the area. The popular Explore Denali Natural History Tour will reopen on May 12. Guided hiking tours and Denali River Rafting Adventures down the glacial-fed Nenana River, will be resuming May 2022.

Asilomar+State+Beach

Asilomar State Beach is not only one of the most beautiful and treasured places in the U.S, but also the home to Asilomar Hotel and Conference Grounds. Situated within 107 acres of protected California State Park beachfront land, on the tip of the Monterey Peninsula, Asilomar is renowned for its historic architecture, designed by Hearst Castle Architect, Julia Morgan. Park Ranger guided tours resuming for the 2022 season include the Forest Walk Tour, Living Dunes Tour, Coastal Walks and Architecture Tours.

Crater+Lake+National+Park

Crater Lake Lodge and dining room plans to reopen on May 13; the Cabins at Mazama Village will reopen on May 20 and the Mazama Campground will reopen on July 1. Union Creek Resort offers a variety of accommodations ranging from iconic wood cabins to lodge rooms and vacation rentals for an extended stay. Beckie’s Café is a popular spot for a hearty post-hike meal or to enjoy legendary pies and cinnamon rolls. Visitors can choose from more than 90 miles of hiking trails, many with summit views of the iconic Wizard Island and Phantom Ship.

