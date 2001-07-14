Sallie Mae Awards Nearly $250,000 in Scholarships to Help High School Seniors Access Higher Education

The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae®, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, today announced the latest recipients of the Bridging+the+Dream+Scholarship+for+High+School+Seniors. Twenty-eight deserving students across the country have collectively been awarded nearly $250,000 in scholarships to make their dreams of higher education a reality.
Now in its sixth year, The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors focuses on empowering students from minority and historically underserved communities with the resources they need to access higher education. This year’s winners were selected out of more than 1,800 applications. The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors is part of a $3 million commitment made by The Sallie Mae Fund to help students from all backgrounds access and complete college.
The application window for the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors is now open for current high school seniors who plan to enroll in a two- or four-year degree, professional certificate, or vocational training program. The Sallie Mae Fund will award scholarships up to $10,000 to seniors who excel inside and outside of the classroom and demonstrate financial need. Applications are being accepted now through Feb. 28, at salliemae.com%2Flanding%2Fbridging-the-dream.
“First-generation, low-income, and minority students face far too many obstacles in reaching and completing college, and without action, those inequities will persist,” said Nicolas Jafarieh, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “Through scholarship programs like The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship, and partnerships with mission-aligned organizations like Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we do our part to begin to address these longstanding issues. This year’s recipients are a remarkable group of inspiring young adults who are well on their way to achieving great things — we can’t wait to see all that they accomplish.”
“Together, The Sallie Mae Fund and Thurgood Marshall College Fund share an enduring vision to make a difference to help students thrive in college, in their careers, and in their communities,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “These scholarships will help more students, particularly those from underserved and marginalized communities, create a better world through higher education.”
This year’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors recipients and their selected hometowns and colleges are:
|
“Receiving such an incredible recognition of my work has given me the opportunity to pursue a college education with lessened financial stress and introduced me to a support system of like-minded students who are similarly interested in inciting positive change in their communities,” said scholarship recipient Aran Glynn. “I look forward to my college experience knowing that I have this financial support, and I plan on making the most of this incredible opportunity.”
“Since I was a young girl, my dream was to attend Spelman college and become a black woman that inspired younger black girls. My biggest fear was not being able to afford to go to Spelman,” said scholarship recipient Fina Osei-Owusu. “This scholarship has truly helped take financial burdens off my family, and I believe I will reach my fullest potential by attending the college of my dreams.”
In addition to the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors, the Completing+the+Dream+Scholarship is currently available for minority students and those from underserved communities who are on track to graduate, but are at-risk of not completing due to financial emergencies or unpaid school bills. Students can apply now through Aug. 31, at salliemae.com%2Flanding%2Fcompleting-the-dream.
For more information about Sallie Mae’s scholarship programs, visit SallieMae.com.
Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
Category: Community and Philanthropy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005929/en/
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs