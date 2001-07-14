Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bank First (BFC) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Bank First Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – BFC

4 minutes ago
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) and Denmark Bancshares, Inc. is fair to Bank First shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Bank First shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Bank First and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Bank First shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Bank First shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Bank First shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005869/en/

