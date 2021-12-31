Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells VanEck Oil Services ETF, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: XOP, UNH, KRE, ISRG, SCHD, SCHB, QQQ, XLK, ABT, XLY, XLF, VAW, DIA, WY, INTU, ITOT, VNQ, SCHA, CAT, F, CSCO, NSC, BKNG, SCHM, PG, BBN, KLAC, IUSV, SCHG, AVGO, DE, TGT, WST, JPST, IJR, IJH, EPAM, GUT, JPS, MCN, JMM, BKT,
- Added Positions: VTI, SPY, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, DIS, GOOGL, SBUX, KEYS, INTC, ALGN, CRM, QCOM, UNP, XOM, FB, IVV, GOOG, PYPL, BRK.B, JNJ, USB, COST, ACN, PFE, DHR, SQ, TRMB, MA, V, ADBE, ROK, HD, ICE, WFC, PH, EL, TMO, NWN, NKE, NFLX, VIG, CMCSA, CELH, TSLA, HON, BSX, RMBS, MDT, FTNT, COP, CTAS, XLE, GE, MCD, XLNX,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, GRMN, BA, AXP, IWM, AUDC, ITW, GNRC, VBK,
- Sold Out: OIH, CLF, DEN, DVN, EOG, NTAP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,772 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,705 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,296 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,422 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 31,744 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 62,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 7,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 40,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $299.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.460500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 228.23%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $231.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 13,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 117.99%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 134.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 74.23%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $503.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.Sold Out: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11.Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 85.49%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Bnc Wealth Management, Llc still held 1,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 82.03%. The sale prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $132.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Bnc Wealth Management, Llc still held 1,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 34.98%. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.161300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Bnc Wealth Management, Llc still held 7,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 71.85%. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $163.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Bnc Wealth Management, Llc still held 1,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.
