Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc Buys Fair Isaac Corp, Aspen Technology Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: FICO, AZPN, IBKR, HSBC, NVDA, CSL, TDY, EFX, RELX, ARMK, SU, TT, NGG,
- Added Positions: LII, USB, JKHY, CDW, WRB, COO, POOL, SITE, TER, THO, SMG, CRL, CPRT, NDSN, CVX, MSCI, CCI, ITW, XEL, MMM, OKE, AFL, SBUX, ABBV, COST, CB, IP, WEC, GD, AWK, MCD, EMR, DIS, APD, BLK, NVS, SHW, SYY, TGT, PII, VZ, PFE, PEP, CSCO, VLO, MDLZ, NVO, AMGN, PHG, RIO, JNJ, SONY, ASML, TSM, AZN, WBK, WM, ADP, TEF, FTS, XOM, LIN, TXN, UL, SRE, BP, ABB, PSX, SAP, NTR, BTI, DEO, BCE, IHG, UBS,
- Reduced Positions: FCX, STX, TWTR, BX, ADSK, TEL, BIIB, NUAN, T, LHX, NUE, CTXS, MDT, PNR, BUD, VRTX, ZTS, WOLF, WDC, KMI, RTX, PPG, JCI, HD, ENB, DLB, VFC, APO, BAC, AVGO, VMC, PEG, AMT, OTIS, MRK, MA, BDX, INTC, CARR, KO, UNP, EIX, SNY, QRTEA, ASX,
- Sold Out: DOCU, IONS, TMX, DISCA, TFX, GH, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,151 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,304 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 8,117 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 74,633 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 32,145 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $439.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $152.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.757200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $232.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $294.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CDW Corp (CDW)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in CDW Corp by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $191.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $400.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 777 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44.Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.
