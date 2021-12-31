Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc Buys Fair Isaac Corp, Aspen Technology Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FICO, AZPN, IBKR, HSBC, NVDA, CSL, TDY, EFX, RELX, ARMK, SU, TT, NGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fair Isaac Corp, Aspen Technology Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, HSBC Holdings PLC, sells DocuSign Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, Teleflex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc owns 166 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,151 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,304 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 8,117 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 74,633 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 32,145 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $439.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $152.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.757200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $232.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $294.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in CDW Corp by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $191.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $400.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.