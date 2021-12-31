New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Alcoa Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Bruker Corp, Sells FactSet Research Systems Inc, Signature Bank,

- New Purchases: EPAM, AA, BRKR, M, POWI, KRG, SITM, VICR, KD, SPWR,
- Added Positions: LEG, RRX, WU, HBI, CADE, CADE, O, CTRA, REXR, GM, CFX, JAZZ, SYNA, LSI, CPT, APPS, PENN, GBCI, KHC, BKR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, TSLA, FDS, NVDA, SBNY, BRK.B, SEDG, BAC, JNJ, PG, UNH, V, HD, DIS, MA, PYPL, ADBE, CMCSA, DE, XOM, NFLX, PFE, CRM, T, ABT, ACN, CVX, CSCO, C, KO, COST, DHR, LLY, INTC, MCD, MDT, MRK, MS, NKE, PEP, LIN, TXN, TMO, UNP, VZ, WFC, AVGO, CHTR, ABBV, MMM, CB, AMD, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, BLK, BA, BMY, CVS, CAT, SCHW, COP, NEE, GE, GS, HON, IBM, ISRG, LOW, SPGI, ORCL, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, UPS, RTX, ANTM, PM, HCA, NOW, MRNA, PLD, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ALGN, ALL, MO, AEP, AIG, AMP, APH, ADI, AON, ADM, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BK, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BSX, BLDR, CSX, CDNS, COF, CAR, CNC, FIS, CME, CI, CTAS, CTSH, CL, STZ, CCI, CMI, DXCM, DLR, D, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EL, EXC, FICO, FDX, FITB, FFIN, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GD, GIS, GILD, GPN, LHX, HIG, HUM, MTCH, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, IFF, INTU, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, MCO, MSI, NEM, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORLY, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PXD, BKNG, PGR, PRU, PSA, REGN, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SHW, SPG, SO, TRV, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, USB, VRTX, WMT, WBA, WM, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, CROX, TDG, TMUS, DFS, TEL, MSCI, FTNT, DG, NXPI, MPC, APTV, ZTS, IQV, CDW, TWTR, HLT, PAYC, DOW, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ARE, LNT, HES, AEE, ABC, AME, IVZ, ANSS, APA, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BLL, BBY, BIO, BWA, BXP, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHD, CINF, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EMN, DISH, EIX, ETR, EQR, ESS, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FRT, FE, BEN, GPS, GRMN, GPC, HAL, MNST, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, IEX, INCY, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, K, KEY, KIM, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEN, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MKC, MTD, MAA, MHK, TAP, MPWR, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NI, ES, NTRS, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, RL, PFG, PEG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, RNR, RSG, RHI, WRK, ROL, RCL, POOL, SLM, STX, SEE, SRE, SWKS, SNA, LUV, SWK, STT, STLD, STE, NLOK, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UAA, UDR, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, WYNN, XLNX, ZBH, ZION, L, LDOS, IPGP, BR, DAL, AWK, ULTA, DISCK, VRSK, GNRC, CBOE, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, FBHS, XYL, ENPH, PSX, PNR, FANG, NCLH, NWS, NWSA, ALLE, AAL, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, HPE, UA, LW, HWM, IR, CDAY, FOXA, FOX, CTVA, AMCR, OTIS, OGN,
- Sold Out: HRC, KSU, COR, NKTR, EBS, KAR, NTCT, TDS, TREE, CCSI, TR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 954,264 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 459,047 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,565 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,381 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 49,600 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bruker Corp (BRKR)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 218.42%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 218.35%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Western Union Co (WU)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 212.06%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 101.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.436600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (KSU)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (COR)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29.Sold Out: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38.Reduced: Signature Bank (SBNY)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 70.4%. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $355.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board still held 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 70.89%. The sale prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $436.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board still held 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.
