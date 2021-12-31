New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Alcoa Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Bruker Corp, Sells FactSet Research Systems Inc, Signature Bank,

New Purchases: EPAM, AA, BRKR, M, POWI, KRG, SITM, VICR, KD, SPWR,

Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alcoa Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Bruker Corp, Macy's Inc, Power Integrations Inc, sells FactSet Research Systems Inc, Signature Bank, , SolarEdge Technologies Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. As of 2021Q4, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 905 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 954,264 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 459,047 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,565 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,381 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 49,600 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 218.42%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 218.35%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 212.06%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 101.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.436600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 70.4%. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $355.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board still held 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 70.89%. The sale prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $436.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board still held 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.