Peak Financial Advisors Llc Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Di

GSIE, SPAB, ITB, XLP, XLY, CHWY, V, STZ, AVB, CFLT, BX, XLK, SU, SLG, SPIB, KBA, USRT, HD, SPTL, MAIN, EPHE, NVDA, UNP, ORCC, HTGC, Added Positions: SRLN, MGK, COF, ECPG, AMN, EWT, AMH, EWC, ARKQ, ROK, OFC, SPLG, ARKG, PFE, CODI, DGX, CFG, VLO, XLRE, THO, GSEW, MSFT, ENB, EQR, IRM, AVGO, STKL, REMX, AMZN, IPG, SNOW, CNQ, BLDE, BKE, MC, AINV, NLY, OCSL, ALB,

SRLN, MGK, COF, ECPG, AMN, EWT, AMH, EWC, ARKQ, ROK, OFC, SPLG, ARKG, PFE, CODI, DGX, CFG, VLO, XLRE, THO, GSEW, MSFT, ENB, EQR, IRM, AVGO, STKL, REMX, AMZN, IPG, SNOW, CNQ, BLDE, BKE, MC, AINV, NLY, OCSL, ALB, Reduced Positions: MSOS, SCHP, TSLA, SCHC, EWL, SOTK, ACWI, ARKK, EIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Gildan Activewear Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Peak Financial Advisors Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 282,667 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.96% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 143,056 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 237,153 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 24,959 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.59% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 196,908 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. New Position

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 237,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 196,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 37,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 40,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $192.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 11,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 37,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.96%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 282,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.59%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $242.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 24,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 114.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $27.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 86.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $20.25.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73.

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.