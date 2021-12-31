Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, Becton, Dickinson and Co

New Purchases: BND, MBB, FNDE, SPEM, FNOV, FISV, VEA, GLD, XLC, PFF, WCLD, PAYX, XLV, IVW, EEM, DGRO, CTVA, NVDA, FHI, IJK, IWO, IXUS, SPMD, KMB, CI, ALPP,

BND, MBB, FNDE, SPEM, FNOV, FISV, VEA, GLD, XLC, PFF, WCLD, PAYX, XLV, IVW, EEM, DGRO, CTVA, NVDA, FHI, IJK, IWO, IXUS, SPMD, KMB, CI, ALPP, Added Positions: IUSB, FUTY, EFV, IEFA, BOND, IEMG, VO, EFG, SCHM, AMGN, V, MTUM, AMZN, LGIH, UNH, UNP, SPGI, SBUX, BKNG, GEM, LH, CSCO, BRK.B, LQD, SLYV, XLK, LHX, PH, SLB, WMT, T, FB, LOW, CRM, WFC, DG, MA, EFAV, DIS, JNJ, AGG, GPN, VTI, VUG, ITOT, MCD, NAD, QQQ, SCHE, SCHF, VWO,

IUSB, FUTY, EFV, IEFA, BOND, IEMG, VO, EFG, SCHM, AMGN, V, MTUM, AMZN, LGIH, UNH, UNP, SPGI, SBUX, BKNG, GEM, LH, CSCO, BRK.B, LQD, SLYV, XLK, LHX, PH, SLB, WMT, T, FB, LOW, CRM, WFC, DG, MA, EFAV, DIS, JNJ, AGG, GPN, VTI, VUG, ITOT, MCD, NAD, QQQ, SCHE, SCHF, VWO, Reduced Positions: IEF, FAUG, CRL, MSFT, GOOGL, JLL, PLTR, BDX, HON, PFE, JPM, PEP, PYPL, GOOG, ABBV, ADP, ROK, PG, MSI, SUB, MAS, IBM, HD, HAS, XOM, CMCSA, ABT, VYM, MRK, TOTL, SPYG, IWF, IWD, BA, CNC, DGRW, COST, DEO,

IEF, FAUG, CRL, MSFT, GOOGL, JLL, PLTR, BDX, HON, PFE, JPM, PEP, PYPL, GOOG, ABBV, ADP, ROK, PG, MSI, SUB, MAS, IBM, HD, HAS, XOM, CMCSA, ABT, VYM, MRK, TOTL, SPYG, IWF, IWD, BA, CNC, DGRW, COST, DEO, Sold Out: VIAC, D, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, Becton, Dickinson and Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fragasso Group Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Fragasso Group Inc. owns 179 stocks with a total value of $847 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fragasso Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fragasso+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 365,210 shares, 20.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 738,117 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 114,559 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,296 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 246,379 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 54,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 25,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.099100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $107.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.97%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.849000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 208,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.783900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 336,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 263.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.20%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.94%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $239.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.527200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.7.