Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Fragasso Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, Becton, Dickinson and Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fragasso Group Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Fragasso Group Inc. owns 179 stocks with a total value of $847 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fragasso Group Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 365,210 shares, 20.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 738,117 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 114,559 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,296 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 246,379 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 54,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 25,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.099100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov (FNOV)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $107.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.97%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.849000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 208,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.783900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 336,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 263.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.20%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.94%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $239.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.527200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.7.



