Spirit Of America Management Corp Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Public Storage, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Sells , Phillips 66, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: GOOD, UMH, CEQP, AAT, VMW, GTY, ONL, KD,
- Added Positions: SPG, CCI, PSA, WES, GLPI, BSM, BX, DCP, EXR, MPW, EQIX, CONE, PXD, PAA, AVB, BRX, CQP, MGP, CRWD, LSI, PYPL, AMH, REG, O, AMZN, IRM, LNG, MAA, STAG, ARE, INVH, AMT, BRK.B, CPT, ELS, EQR, ESS, FRT, WMT, UDR, LEN, SIVB, HPP, PEB, NNN, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: KMI, PSX, V, MA, OKE, D, AXP, HASI, MSFT, USAC, COLD, UGI, AAPL, MPLX, GILD, BEP, TXN, SHO, CVX, XOM, MRNA, CSCO, SUN, HD, INN, JNJ, IBM, AQN, WDAY, CL, MCD, ORCL, SEDG, BXP, QCOM,
- Sold Out: COR, CMCSA, SHLX, VRTX, LUV, CLX, VER,
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 104,720 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 512,516 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 543,782 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,872 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio.
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 119,340 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Gladstone Commercial Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)
Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)
Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $185.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Public Storage by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $363.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $33.61, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 63,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)
Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.78.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.
