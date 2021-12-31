West Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Meta Platforms Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF

New Purchases: DFAU, XLY, DFAI, VCEB, AMGN, SGOL, IWF, SCHO, MDY, SLY, BITO, STIP, IHI, IBB, DVY, IAU, CLTL, IRT, FVD, IGV, EWJ, NRZ, MINT, INTC, USB, AVA, BNDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Meta Platforms Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, AbbVie Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, West Financial Advisors, LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 164,594 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 792,920 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 402,375 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 270,614 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.65% iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 190,454 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.61%

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $192.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $232.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 190,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.52%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.296200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 95,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3690.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.66%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 35.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.03 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.6.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $106.97, with an estimated average price of $102.91.