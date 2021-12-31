Weybosset Research & Management Llc Buys Wynn Resorts, Alphabet Inc, Williams Inc, Sells TC Energy Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: WYNN, GOOGL, WMB, KOPN,

WYNN, GOOGL, WMB, KOPN, Added Positions: INGR, HXL, FMC, KO, SAIC, CMI, ITW, AXP, AMGN, MAR, STZ,

INGR, HXL, FMC, KO, SAIC, CMI, ITW, AXP, AMGN, MAR, STZ, Reduced Positions: TRP, CPRT, KEYS, AGM, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, JPM, MCD, CRM, UPS, MMM, CAT, XOM, RTX,

TRP, CPRT, KEYS, AGM, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, JPM, MCD, CRM, UPS, MMM, CAT, XOM, RTX, Sold Out: ABT, ACN, GOOG, NRG, ABBV, CTTC,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wynn Resorts, Alphabet Inc, Williams Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Kopin Corp, sells TC Energy Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Accenture PLC, Alphabet Inc, NRG Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weybosset Research & Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weybosset+research+%26+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Copart Inc (CPRT) - 196,428 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 109,450 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Deere & Co (DE) - 54,691 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) - 126,035 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 90,514 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $90.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2754.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Kopin Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 75.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Calmare Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.05, with an estimated average price of $0.04.