Weybosset Research & Management Llc Buys Wynn Resorts, Alphabet Inc, Williams Inc, Sells TC Energy Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Accenture PLC

Providence, RI, based Investment company Weybosset Research & Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wynn Resorts, Alphabet Inc, Williams Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Kopin Corp, sells TC Energy Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Accenture PLC, Alphabet Inc, NRG Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weybosset Research & Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 196,428 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  2. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 109,450 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  3. Deere & Co (DE) - 54,691 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  4. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) - 126,035 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  5. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 90,514 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $90.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2754.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kopin Corp (KOPN)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Kopin Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 75.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.

Sold Out: Calmare Therapeutics Inc (CTTC)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Calmare Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.05, with an estimated average price of $0.04.



