Swarthmore Group Inc Buys AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp, Lam Research Corp

- New Purchases: ABBV, PFE, CBOE, RHI, CSCO, KLAC, MAA, ORCL, DPZ, NLOK, CE, AMZN, NVDA, AVGO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IVV, NTAP, EXR, TSN, JPM, VZ, GM, NEE, PXD,
- Reduced Positions: ALL, LRCX, FB, ANTM, CRM, TMO, BLK, DHI, MS, V, LOW, SSNC, ORLY, CAT, UPS, WFC, QCOM, TJX, UNP, GOOGL, RSG, SHW, MSFT, RF, PG, ABT, GLW, CVX, TFC, SCHX,
- Sold Out: SYK, MLM,
For the details of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swarthmore+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,972 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,822 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,157 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,709 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.56%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,110 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48%
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 55,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 123,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 45,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 48,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 84,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $404.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 11,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 83,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 61,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $202.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $92.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 59,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $217.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC. Also check out:
1. SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SWARTHMORE GROUP INC keeps buying