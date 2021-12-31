Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Swarthmore Group Inc Buys AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp, Lam Research Corp

insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Swarthmore Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp, Lam Research Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swarthmore Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Swarthmore Group Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swarthmore+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,972 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,822 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,157 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,709 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.56%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,110 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48%
New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 55,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 123,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 45,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 48,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 84,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $404.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 11,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 83,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 61,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $202.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $92.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 59,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $217.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9.



