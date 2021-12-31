Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells NIO Inc, Lemonade Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: RIVN, BB, ULST, PVH, NRDS, ABC, COF, ORCC, FRSH, FRSH, INDI, DWAC, SKOR, STPZ, LVS, GFS, EPRF, QTEC, SDVY, VNLA, CUBE, PINC, EVGO, ITA, PFIG, VSDA, LNG, LYV, PERI, PTLO, MGK, WFHY, CTRA, DEO, EOG, FAST, PHM, RPM, SM, SU, SSNC, LAND, BKR, WHD, TFFP, DOCN, VLTA, BROS, GTLB, EXFY, GXF, SPYG, VIS, CINF, DRI, DKS, EXAS, EXPD, MAR, PAYX, RY, SYY, SKT, UGI, VECO, WEC, BACPL.PFD, IRDM, FTNT, TRGP, MNDT, IVT, NVTA, SWCH, AQUA, LOVE, YETI, ETRN, PD, RTLR, TXG, CRNC, RXT, TSP, PATH, DTM, HTZ, NVTS, RENT, RENT, ONL, BITO, CFA, CIBR, CQQQ, HYGV, KRE, PHYL, SFIG, VBK, VGK, VWOB, VXUS, PLD, ALL, AEO, ANSS, ARNA, AJG, AZO, BDC, BBY, BRKR, CRH, CPT, CNI, CUK, FIS, CME, TPR, CTSH, STZ, WOLF, DOV, DRE, ECL, EQR, FCN, FNF, FITB, FLEX, BEN, MNST, HOG, HXL, INFO, INFY, KSS, LKQ, LPX, MAT, MMS, MHK, MPWR, NSSC, NFG, NTAP, NYCB, NWL, OLN, PNM, PHG, PII, RJF, RSG, SLG, SEE, SBNY, SUI, NLOK, TTM, TTEK, TTNP, TSCO, TRST, VLY, GWW, WTS, WHR, WTW, AUY, CROX, OC, SMCI, TEL, MSCI, ORMP, KDP, BTCS, LEA, CVE, PACB, GEVO, HII, AL, ZG, XYL, APTV, ALSN, BFAM, REXR, VCYT, IMUX, ALLE, AMC, SYF, AXTA, QSR, PRTY, NSA, KHC, GCP, HWM, INVH, MGY, TRTX, SE, RFL, BTBT, EQH, VRT, FOXA, AVTR, DADA, IMNM, FBRT, FBRT, SGFY, CHK, CPNG, CHPT, CHPT, MTTR, KD, MULN, CRGY, DOUG, AAXJ, BKLN, IAT, IHF, MXI, PBW, SLYG, SPXL, SRVR, SUSA, VAW, VGSH, XTN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, NVDA, NXPI, MSFT, TSLA, LCID, SOFI, SOFI, GOOGL, DIS, SHOP, AMT, JPM, BA, TMO, AMZN, WMT, V, BDX, DLN, RDVY, HD, MRVL, SLB, PYPL, COST, VBIV, ROKU, ZM, PG, PLTR, UPST, TIP, CRWD, DIA, EW, MS, UPS, FUBO, IWF, XLY, FGEN, F, O, TWLO, SPY, SQ, JNJ, GOOG, DOCU, ABNB, VOO, BRK.B, SWK, GM, IJH, IJR, PFE, UNH, VZ, NOW, RBLX, IVV, IWD, IYF, VONG, ADP, KO, DHR, XOM, OKE, BKI, STEM, IEFA, MUB, XLE, XSD, ASML, AMD, C, LRCX, MCD, MRK, MSTR, NVAX, PEP, CRM, TOL, RTX, STWD, SPLK, FB, SNAP, IHI, QCLN, ABR, ADSK, BAC, BIIB, CSX, CNQ, COP, DUK, INTC, LOW, PXD, TTWO, VLO, DG, ABBV, PAYC, NTLA, TTD, GRWG, BILI, BIL, DHS, HNDL, ITB, IWM, QQQM, REMX, VIG, ABT, ADBE, ALB, AZN, BLK, DE, LLY, IRM, LH, NKE, NSC, NUE, OXY, ORCL, BKNG, SAP, SO, SBUX, TXN, TD, TRP, AVGO, MPC, PSX, SUN, WDAY, Z, RACE, BTU, FSLY, GFL, CARR, FROG, AMWL, U, QS, COIN, WKME, CFO, FALN, IBB, QQQ, SPHD, VNQ, XLG, MMM, APD, AKAM, AXP, AON, AMAT, WTRG, CBRL, CAT, CLX, CMCSA, EMR, EL, EXPE, GOOD, GS, WELL, OTRK, IBM, IIVI, TT, LEN, BBWI, MET, MCHP, MU, NGG, NEM, OSTK, PGR, REGN, SFL, SPG, SWKS, TJX, TSM, TREX, UNP, WFC, CMG, DAL, AWK, NMM, AGNC, BLNK, BRCN, LYB, KMI, NCLH, TWTR, FIVN, TDOC, ZYNE, TEAM, COUP, CRSP, SPCE, MRNA, NET, OTIS, SNOW, SKLZ, BMBL, HOOD, BIV, DTD, EFG, ESGU, IUSV, IYR, JNK, JPST, KWEB, NOBL, PAVE, RSP, RYF, SDY, SMH, SPLV, USMV, VB, VBR, VGT, VTV, XLK, XLRE, XLU, XLV, XSW, EGHT, CB, AAP, AEE, AEP, AIG, ADI, NLY, RIOT, TFC, BP, BIO, BLKB, BTI, CMCL, CNC, CNP, SCHW, CI, CCEP, CMC, NNN, CCI, DHI, DXCM, DD, LCII, ETN, EIX, EQIX, RE, EXC, FCEL, GD, GILD, GT, HPQ, HOLX, HUM, ISRG, SJM, LPSN, LMT, LOGI, MRO, MEIP, MCK, MDT, MAA, MOH, MSI, VTRS, FIZZ, NI, ES, NWBI, NVS, OLP, PPG, PPL, PENN, PBT, PETS, PLUG, PRU, PEG, RDWR, ROK, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, SBAC, SIVB, SONY, EQNR, STE, SSYS, SYK, ACIW, RIG, USB, UL, UIS, X, WAB, WM, ANTM, EBAY, PAC, EVR, PRO, MELI, ULTA, PM, TAK, AMPE, VRSK, CHTR, SPSC, FLT, APO, PANW, QLYS, MPLX, ZTS, ICLR, MODN, NRZ, RNG, CHGG, BHR, PCTY, TWOU, CGC, ANET, UPLD, WK, SENS, BLD, ALRM, APPF, MIME, EDIT, EVBG, TRHC, NTNX, BL, IIPR, BHF, VICI, DBX, IQ, PLAN, TW, ALC, MNRL, CTVA, PTON, NCNO, DKNG, ATNF, OGN, WEBR, BNDX, BSCM, IGSB, DDIV, DEM, DLS, EFAV, FDD, FDN, GTO, GXC, ICLN, IVW, IWR, IXC, IYG, PTBD, RDFI, TMV, VLUE, VUG, VYM, XMHQ,
- Reduced Positions: NIO, BABA, CCL, BX, CHWY, CSCO, AAL, GSLC, CVX, TGT, QYLD, STAA, FANG, AGG, XBI, SONO, CTAS, MA, BYND, ICVT, ATOS, UBER, SPT, SRNE, FIVE, COLL, AI, HON, NOK, WW, DIDI, EMLP, VIAC, KMX, CATO, GLW, HVT, CEMI, FVRR, MJ, OIH, VMBS, VTI, XLB, XLI, T, AMGN, BMRN, WYNN, RH, QRVO, VERI, LYFT, DT, DDOG, AGOX, AMLP, PRNT, SHY, SLX, VPU, BHP, BHC, CLF, DVN, MGM, TELL, MLM, QCOM, RMCF, XEL, TMUS, APTS, VEEV, TNDM, FSK, ETSY, LITE, UA, ZUO, FUTU, ONEM, AFRM, BLDE, BND, GLD, HYG, IGV, IWN, LQD, PFF, VCIT, VDC, XLC, XLF, SRPT, A, AN, BIDU, GOLD, SAM, CVS, CENX, CIEN, D, NEE, FCX, GRMN, GE, HL, HP, HSY, HEP, MCS, MED, ON, RIO, LUV, TEVA, VGR, WY, VMW, BIP, WKHS, KKR, MARA, HASI, ARCT, W, STOR, BOX, TLRY, TLRY, RUN, PSTG, APPN, AFIN, MDB, SFIX, SPOT, NIU, DOW, BRMK, BILL, DCT, SUMO, LSF, LAZR, YOU, ARKG, BOTZ, EEM, FCOM, FDVV, FMB, IAU, IEF, IEMG, IHDG, IUSB, IVOL, PSK, PTLC, QLD, SCHD, SCHF, SCHH, SCHP, SOXX, SPHY, SPIP, SPYD, TLT, VEA, VTWO, XLP, XRT, XT, ATSG, ACAD, ATVI, AMG, MO, AMRN, ATAX, AWR, BMY, CWT, CRL, CTXS, VALE, DECK, EA, ENB, EXR, FCF, GPS, GPN, HRB, HAL, HFC, MTCH, ICE, INTU, KBH, TGTX, MMC, ODFL, OHI, PSB, RAD, RCI, RCL, SJW, SLM, DHC, LSI, MTEM, ZBRA, ET, MWA, LDOS, BGS, JAZZ, LL, OPNT, YNDX, SAVE, ACHC, ZNGA, VNOM, ACB, KEYS, BZUN, CRON, AQB, SMAR, RPAY, JMIA, SNDL, SDC, SDGR, BIPC, NKLA, IAC, IPOF, PLBY, GTX, VSCO, DNA, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, BLV, BSV, COMT, CORN, CWB, DBO, DVY, EBND, EFA, EMB, ESGE, FEU, GWX, HYLB, ITOT, IVES, IXG, IXN, IYE, MBB, MDIV, ONLN, PGX, RWX, SCHB, SCHX, SCO, SPDW, SPEM, SPSM, TBT, URA, VDE, VO, VSS, VXF, XHE,
- Sold Out: LMND, DTIL, VER, VST, GINN, HRTX, CPE, EXTR, PNFP, AUPH, FTSD, PXE, TX, ADMA, ALTL, COWZ, CX, ETD, JBLU, JCI, LFMD, KALA, MOVE, DXC, CONN, ENLC, DBI, DX, OVV, HRC, TRQ, KLIC, MHO, MGA, MT, POWI, SPPI, TRV, VRNT, WU, EHTH, DNN, APPS, KNDI, RGA, PBA, COR, NPTN, PAGP, CRBP, LMRK, WING, CLDR, FUV, NMRK, NNOX, AUUD, OAS, COUR, PSFE, VWE, BBH, EWG, FNDX, JO, SCHA, SCHM, TLH, VEU, AMN, AEIS, ADS, CE, ASXC, CSGP, CMTL, MCF, CPRT, CMI, DISH, ENDP, EEFT, FE, MKTX, NYMX, RS, UAMY, BGCP, OPK, FSLR, ESEA, AG, NETE, TRIP, ANY, BNFT, XLRN, AAOI, COMM, ALLY, ENBL, AKTS, SHLX, INOV, YEXT, CVNA, SLI, SLI, REKR, FAT, FAT, KLR, TALO, ARLO, FTCH, UPWK, CHNG, MDLA, FOUR, VRM, GOCO, HYLN, DASH, WISH, OPEN, PLTK, FATBB, BSJL, FNDA, FNDF, FRAK, IEI, IXUS, PDN, PRFZ, PXH, SCHE, SCHZ, SCZ, SPMD, VNQI, VOX, VV, XLSR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,638 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.79%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 8,022 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.17%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 24,410 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,146 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,037 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.15%
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.196200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 98,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $40.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PVH Corp (PVH)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $109.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nerdwallet Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.24 and $28.3, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 37,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $133.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 100,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 135.19%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.757200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 24,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 3273.49%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $217.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 10,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 47.15%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 19,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1020.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Lucid Group Inc by 22370.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $41.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 44,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85.Sold Out: Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Precision BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $9.27.Sold Out: (VER)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $58.38 and $64.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14.Sold Out: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19.
