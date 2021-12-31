Professional Advisory Services Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Medtronic PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Target Corp

New Purchases: VYM, AZO, NVDA, IWN,

Vero Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Medtronic PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, AutoZone Inc, sells Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Professional Advisory Services Inc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $733 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,738 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 176,659 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,580 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 63,271 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.79% CDW Corp (CDW) - 141,587 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1968.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.757200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 68.89%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $107.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 202,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 224,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 70,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.