Orser Capital Management, Llc Buys Zscaler Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Unity Software Inc, Sells Freshpet Inc, DocuSign Inc, Block Inc

New Purchases: ZS, JCI, U, WDAY, WTS, LKQ, MGC, VOO, F, IJT, UNH, IJR, NDAQ,

ZS, JCI, U, WDAY, WTS, LKQ, MGC, VOO, F, IJT, UNH, IJR, NDAQ, Added Positions: IVV, WM, BSV, VUG, QQQJ, VTV, LHX, XOUT, TRMB, VOT, DHR, XHS, ROK, XLI, AAPL, IJK, HD, KO, VOOG, LQD, TFI, VTEB, IQLT, PKI, XLP, VOOV, IWF, VIG, VO, TIP, MUNI, BA,

IVV, WM, BSV, VUG, QQQJ, VTV, LHX, XOUT, TRMB, VOT, DHR, XHS, ROK, XLI, AAPL, IJK, HD, KO, VOOG, LQD, TFI, VTEB, IQLT, PKI, XLP, VOOV, IWF, VIG, VO, TIP, MUNI, BA, Reduced Positions: VBK, WMT, WK, NVDA, GOOGL, PYPL, TMO, AMZN, ORCL, LH, ADBE, ULTA, ISRG, VIS, XBI, MSFT, SCHM, PEP, BKN, SHW, HON, ZBRA, LRCX, JNJ, CL, BMY, XLK,

VBK, WMT, WK, NVDA, GOOGL, PYPL, TMO, AMZN, ORCL, LH, ADBE, ULTA, ISRG, VIS, XBI, MSFT, SCHM, PEP, BKN, SHW, HON, ZBRA, LRCX, JNJ, CL, BMY, XLK, Sold Out: FRPT, DOCU, SQ, ATVI, JAZZ, J, JBHT, SYY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zscaler Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Unity Software Inc, Workday Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Freshpet Inc, DocuSign Inc, Block Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orser Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Orser Capital Management, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orser+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,111 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% Workiva Inc (WK) - 70,467 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,711 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 8,922 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,761 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $260.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 5,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $74.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 20,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $115.695300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $254.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $168.67 and $210.22, with an estimated average price of $190.41. The stock is now traded at around $187.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.34%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $296.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.348800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 215.51%. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $231.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.36 and $148.45, with an estimated average price of $139.94.