Key Financial Inc Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Amazon.com Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: BUFR, AMD, IWX, STE, MRNA, PHYS, EZU, BSCT, DWAS, PIZ, QQQM, CWI, GS, GFL, RIO, OHI, SPAB, SILJ, GDX, VONV, WFHY, WDAY, BIL, WOLF, ONL, SRVR, PANW, PDI, PFG, ONLN, QRTEA, REGN, VRTX, VDC, XLC, VTWO, VTIP, SNAP, TWTR, XTN, LW, TER, KRE, GH, AAP, AMCX, ARES, TEAM, ADSK, BMEZ, BSTZ, CTRA, DISCA, DOCU, DLB, EXEL, FUTY, TDTT, PAVE, MICT, HGV, HUBS, INFO, IONS, IUSV, USIG, IAT, J, KD, TXG, FWONA, FWONK, LSXMA, LYFT, MNDT,
- Added Positions: DLN, DNL, AAPL, AMZN, DOL, SLYG, MDYG, SPEM, PSK, LH, DWM, DES, JKE, DTD, JNJ, MUB, SPYV, ABT, GOOG, BTI, CP, EFG, FB, NVDA, XLF, SPYG, TJX, GOOGL, MO, BA, CTVA, DOW, GUNR, ICVT, NFLX, PRU, PSLV, VMW, ZM, AEP, BMY, CSCO, DUK, ETSY, FDN, NFRA, FCX, GD, GILD, IEMG, IWM, TIP, IEFA, VLUE, MDT, RTX, SIRI, SWKS, SPDW, SPLG, SPSM, SYY, BND, VWO, VCIT, VGT, VAW, ADBE, AFL, APD, ALC, ALL, AAL, APTV, ASML, BIIB, APRN, CRNC, C, CTXS, COIN, COST, CVS, DLR, ETN, EQIX, EXC, FDX, FNLC, GWW, IMGN, INO, GTO, IJH, IBB, IVE, LQD, EEM, IUSG, LDOS, MAR, VAC, MTCH, MNST, NKE, NUMG, PNR, RVT, SAP, XLV, XLY, XLE, SPLK, SBUX, TEL, TEF, UBER, ULTA, UA, VB, VGK, VMBS, VCSH, VIS, WDC, XSOE, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, TMO, UGI, T, BIV, PNC, COP, VZ, VUG, ONEQ, NSC, IWB, ADM, SPY, IVV, AXSM, XOM, SCHD, WMT, V, VBR, VNQ, DFAT, URI, CWB, RWR, GLD, IWF, SCHF, ILMN, PTIN, IEI, IWD, IWP, IWS, KURA, LLY, SPHQ, LMT, UPS, PTLC, HYB, VEEV, VEA, VOO, IGE, CMCSA, AGG, IWO, JKL, UL, DFS, PCAR, TGT, SLVM, MBB, SPIP, EFV, FLQG, PEG,
- Sold Out: BSCL, BSML, BSJL, AMKR, KSU, HRC, EOG, CWEN.A, IEF, AES, XLRN, QRVO, MODN, DE, RSG, SCHA, BGH, TDF, ALLK, TW, FXP, INMD, AYX, RNG, PCI, FAX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,430 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,653 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (DOL) - 159,007 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 89,530 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,080 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.496100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $178.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.46%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 68,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 158.63%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $43.57, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.638300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 82,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91. The stock is now traded at around $86.197200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 61.94%. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.127800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (BSML)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.23.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $21.56 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.24.Sold Out: (HRC)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (KSU)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
