Key Financial Inc Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Amazon.com Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: BUFR, AMD, IWX, STE, MRNA, PHYS, EZU, BSCT, DWAS, PIZ, QQQM, CWI, GS, GFL, RIO, OHI, SPAB, SILJ, GDX, VONV, WFHY, WDAY, BIL, WOLF, ONL, SRVR, PANW, PDI, PFG, ONLN, QRTEA, REGN, VRTX, VDC, XLC, VTWO, VTIP, SNAP, TWTR, XTN, LW, TER, KRE, GH, AAP, AMCX, ARES, TEAM, ADSK, BMEZ, BSTZ, CTRA, DISCA, DOCU, DLB, EXEL, FUTY, TDTT, PAVE, MICT, HGV, HUBS, INFO, IONS, IUSV, USIG, IAT, J, KD, TXG, FWONA, FWONK, LSXMA, LYFT, MNDT,

DLN, DNL, AAPL, AMZN, DOL, SLYG, MDYG, SPEM, PSK, LH, DWM, DES, JKE, DTD, JNJ, MUB, SPYV, ABT, GOOG, BTI, CP, EFG, FB, NVDA, XLF, SPYG, TJX, GOOGL, MO, BA, CTVA, DOW, GUNR, ICVT, NFLX, PRU, PSLV, VMW, ZM, AEP, BMY, CSCO, DUK, ETSY, FDN, NFRA, FCX, GD, GILD, IEMG, IWM, TIP, IEFA, VLUE, MDT, RTX, SIRI, SWKS, SPDW, SPLG, SPSM, SYY, BND, VWO, VCIT, VGT, VAW, ADBE, AFL, APD, ALC, ALL, AAL, APTV, ASML, BIIB, APRN, CRNC, C, CTXS, COIN, COST, CVS, DLR, ETN, EQIX, EXC, FDX, FNLC, GWW, IMGN, INO, GTO, IJH, IBB, IVE, LQD, EEM, IUSG, LDOS, MAR, VAC, MTCH, MNST, NKE, NUMG, PNR, RVT, SAP, XLV, XLY, XLE, SPLK, SBUX, TEL, TEF, UBER, ULTA, UA, VB, VGK, VMBS, VCSH, VIS, WDC, XSOE, ZTS, Reduced Positions: BABA, TMO, UGI, T, BIV, PNC, COP, VZ, VUG, ONEQ, NSC, IWB, ADM, SPY, IVV, AXSM, XOM, SCHD, WMT, V, VBR, VNQ, DFAT, URI, CWB, RWR, GLD, IWF, SCHF, ILMN, PTIN, IEI, IWD, IWP, IWS, KURA, LLY, SPHQ, LMT, UPS, PTLC, HYB, VEEV, VEA, VOO, IGE, CMCSA, AGG, IWO, JKL, UL, DFS, PCAR, TGT, SLVM, MBB, SPIP, EFV, FLQG, PEG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Amazon.com Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, UGI Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Financial Inc. As of 2021Q4, Key Financial Inc owns 996 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,430 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,653 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (DOL) - 159,007 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 89,530 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,080 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.496100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $178.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.46%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 68,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 158.63%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $43.57, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.638300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 82,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91. The stock is now traded at around $86.197200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 61.94%. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.127800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.23.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $21.56 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.24.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.