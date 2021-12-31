Benin Management Corp Buys Ford Motor Co, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Empire State Realty Trust Inc

- New Purchases: STZ, SCHW, UNP,
- Added Positions: F, DIS, CVS, PGF, AMGN, BRK.B, IBM, VZ, PFE, T, INTC, SBUX, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, MSFT, DIA, GLD, ESRT, PEP, PRU, XOM, CSCO, FB, PNC, TRV, COST, V, UPS, ABT, NTRS, WBA, WMT, RTX, PSN, LIN, PFG, MUR, ALL, BK, KO, APD, SLB, TFC, BA, CMCSA, TSLA, FITB, GE, HIG, LOW, STT, WMPN, SOTK,
- Sold Out: SNAP, UTZ, VNO,
For the details of Benin Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benin+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Benin Management Corp
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 276,553 shares, 39.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,995 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,426 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
- Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 137,135 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 80,139 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $243.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 66.03%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.635500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $232.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $317.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.487800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.73 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $15.92.Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Benin Management Corp. Also check out:
1. Benin Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Benin Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Benin Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Benin Management Corp keeps buying