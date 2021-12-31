Benin Management Corp Buys Ford Motor Co, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Empire State Realty Trust Inc

New Purchases: STZ, SCHW, UNP,

Wilton, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Amgen Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Snap Inc, Utz Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benin Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Benin Management Corp owns 102 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benin Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benin+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 276,553 shares, 39.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,995 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,426 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94% Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 137,135 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 80,139 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $243.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 66.03%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.635500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $232.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $317.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.487800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.73 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $15.92.

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19.