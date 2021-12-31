Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Benin Management Corp Buys Ford Motor Co, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Empire State Realty Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Wilton, CT, based Investment company Benin Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Amgen Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Snap Inc, Utz Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benin Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Benin Management Corp owns 102 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benin Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benin+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Benin Management Corp
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 276,553 shares, 39.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,995 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,426 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
  4. Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 137,135 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 80,139 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $243.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 66.03%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.635500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $232.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $317.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.487800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.73 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $15.92.

Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Benin Management Corp. Also check out:

1. Benin Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Benin Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Benin Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Benin Management Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus