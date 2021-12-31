Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF, Sells AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer

New Purchases: SCHX, AZBJ, SCHD, VFQY, DFAT, SCHF, VB, BALT, FDMO, VWO, AZAJ, VIGI, SPY, VGT,

SCHX, AZBJ, SCHD, VFQY, DFAT, SCHF, VB, BALT, FDMO, VWO, AZAJ, VIGI, SPY, VGT, Added Positions: PJAN, EJAN, VCIT, SCHV, VCSH, VUG, VTEB, VGIT, VEU, VXF, LYFT, SNAP, SCHB, FAX,

PJAN, EJAN, VCIT, SCHV, VCSH, VUG, VTEB, VGIT, VEU, VXF, LYFT, SNAP, SCHB, FAX, Reduced Positions: AZBL, VTV, VIG, VTI, VOE, VOO, VGSH, AOM, VO, BIV, AAPL, SUB, CMCSA, IJAN, FBND, AZBA, AMZN,

AZBL, VTV, VIG, VTI, VOE, VOO, VGSH, AOM, VO, BIV, AAPL, SUB, CMCSA, IJAN, FBND, AZBA, AMZN, Sold Out: PJUL, AOK, PSL, AOR, FB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, sells AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Compass Advisory Group LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN) - 500,917 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 427.02% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 119,542 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 54,703 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.59% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 146,202 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48% AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (AZBJ) - 412,449 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.11%. The holding were 119,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 412,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.460500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 120,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $129.32, with an estimated average price of $123.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 76,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.062400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 182,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January by 427.02%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.682000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 500,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar by 1082.18%. The purchase prices were between $29.46 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.640100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 305,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 74,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.60%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $72.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 28,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 154.95%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $296.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.4.

Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $39.71.

Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $84.57 and $93.21, with an estimated average price of $89.74.

Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38.

Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.