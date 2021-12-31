Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cadence Bank Na Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Diageo PLC, Hasbro Inc, Sells Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Whirlpool Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Cadence Bank Na (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Diageo PLC, Hasbro Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Whirlpool Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadence Bank Na. As of 2021Q4, Cadence Bank Na owns 213 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADENCE BANK NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadence+bank+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CADENCE BANK NA
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 146,745 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,081 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,494 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 188,992 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,255 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC. (MYI)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC.. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $164.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $261.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $349.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $372.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.

Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of CADENCE BANK NA. Also check out:

1. CADENCE BANK NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. CADENCE BANK NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CADENCE BANK NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CADENCE BANK NA keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus