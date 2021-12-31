Cadence Bank Na Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Diageo PLC, Hasbro Inc, Sells Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Whirlpool Corp

New Purchases: NEAR, DEO, HAS, MYI,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Diageo PLC, Hasbro Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Whirlpool Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadence Bank Na. As of 2021Q4, Cadence Bank Na owns 213 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 146,745 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,081 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,494 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 188,992 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,255 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC.. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $164.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $261.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $349.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $372.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.