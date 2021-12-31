A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Intellicheck Inc, Primoris Services Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, UGI Corp, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: IDN, NXPI, UNH, BMY, PRU, GM, WRK,

Mequon, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intellicheck Inc, Primoris Services Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Merck Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, UGI Corp, International Business Machines Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 116,832 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 30,735 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 38,065 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,962 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% Intellicheck Inc (IDN) - 88,840 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Intellicheck Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $6.8. The stock is now traded at around $4.556200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 88,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $217.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 52.01%. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 121,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 445.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 58,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.