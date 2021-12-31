JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Shopify Inc, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Manulife Financial Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp

- New Purchases: CVE, EOG, F, VIAV, JEF, HCA, AA,
- Added Positions: FNV, SHOP, SLF, BAC, EL, FCX, NVDA, MSCI, BIP, HES, LLY,
- Reduced Positions: GOLD, MFC, PBA, CNQ, TWLO, OTEX, BMY, CNI, SE, GOVT, LQD,
- Sold Out: TU,
For the details of JCIC Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jcic+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JCIC Asset Management Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,016 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,714 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,276 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,283 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 111,416 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 501,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.635500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.81 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 1595.64%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $136.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 25,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $1085.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1190.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hess Corp (HES)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Hess Corp by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 56.52%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $248.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TELUS Corp (TU)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $22.89.
Here is the complete portfolio of JCIC Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. JCIC Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JCIC Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JCIC Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JCIC Asset Management Inc. keeps buying