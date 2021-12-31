JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Shopify Inc, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Manulife Financial Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp

New Purchases: CVE, EOG, F, VIAV, JEF, HCA, AA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Shopify Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Manulife Financial Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JCIC Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, JCIC Asset Management Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,016 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,714 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,276 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,283 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 111,416 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 501,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.635500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.81 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 1595.64%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $136.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 25,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $1085.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1190.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Hess Corp by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 56.52%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $248.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $22.89.