Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, UOCT, MSEX, PFE, MSFT, IEMG,

WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, UOCT, MSEX, PFE, MSFT, IEMG, Added Positions: JEPI, BOND, LH, AVGO, T, GMF, GLDM, VTI, GOOGL, VIAC, WMT, CL, GILD, PRU, ARCC, ESGU,

JEPI, BOND, LH, AVGO, T, GMF, GLDM, VTI, GOOGL, VIAC, WMT, CL, GILD, PRU, ARCC, ESGU, Reduced Positions: IJJ, SHY, LQD, IVW, VCSH, IVE, IJK, ISTB, AAPL, XLK, CBRE, TXT, QCOM, PNC, CSCO, BAC, GM, NUE, HPQ, REGN, VLO, EBAY, AGG, CLBK, IWF, HUM, VST,

IJJ, SHY, LQD, IVW, VCSH, IVE, IJK, ISTB, AAPL, XLK, CBRE, TXT, QCOM, PNC, CSCO, BAC, GM, NUE, HPQ, REGN, VLO, EBAY, AGG, CLBK, IWF, HUM, VST, Sold Out: USEP, NUSC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October, Middlesex Water Co, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hudson Capital Management LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 202,276 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 419,112 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 234,333 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 158,646 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 137,929 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1468.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 4,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1426.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 4,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 195,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Middlesex Water Co. The purchase prices were between $100.08 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $106.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 402.90%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.758100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 139,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $573.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September. The sale prices were between $27.7 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05.