St Denis J Villere & Co LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Paya Holdings Inc, Open Lending Corp, Sells eHealth Inc, Abiomed Inc, Omnicell Inc

Investment company St Denis J Villere & Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Paya Holdings Inc, Open Lending Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Newell Brands Inc, sells eHealth Inc, Abiomed Inc, Omnicell Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St Denis J Villere & Co LLC. As of 2021Q4, St Denis J Villere & Co LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Villere & Co
  1. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 1,595,073 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. Pool Corp (POOL) - 161,458 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  3. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 182,048 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  4. Steris PLC (STE) - 353,802 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 2,037,863 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1426.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 13,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 53.90%. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,568,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,336,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 474,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.487800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 205,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Sold Out: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC sold out a holding in Omnicell Inc. The sale prices were between $155.55 and $183.62, with an estimated average price of $173.89.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (SRTY)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $49.85, with an estimated average price of $42.43.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

St Denis J Villere & Co LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77.



