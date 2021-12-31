Shah Capital Management Buys VEON, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New Purchases: VEON, GSMG,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VEON, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shah Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Shah Capital Management owns 9 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 5,171,014 shares, 29.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) - 3,540,793 shares, 17.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 11,580,008 shares, 15.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% VEON Ltd (VEON) - 19,707,105 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 1,956,196 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%

Shah Capital Management initiated holding in VEON Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.552000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.02%. The holding were 19,707,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shah Capital Management initiated holding in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.15 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.54. The stock is now traded at around $1.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 6,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shah Capital Management added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 77.21%. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 8,329,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.