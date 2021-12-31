Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Target Corp

- New Purchases: FLL, AVGO, IAU, SLG, VONV, EW, BX, PGPHF, TTSH, PAYC, MC, GOED, CPNG, ESGV, IDNA, IVOO, SSO, VXUS, SRCE, ACAD, ALE, SRPT, ADTN, APD, ALGN, ADS, ALNY, AFG, IVZ, ARCB, MTOR, ABG, ASH, BBY, AX, BWA, BSX, BYD, EAT, BAM, BG, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CNA, CCNE, CTRA, CPT, CP, KMX, CAH, CCL, CNP, LUMN, CAKE, LNG, CINF, CLX, CMA, CAG, GLW, CR, CCK, CFR, DTE, DVA, DISCA, DPZ, EFX, EQT, EQR, EXC, EXPD, FDX, FNF, FE, FLR, FL, GME, IT, GE, GTY, GIFI, HWC, HIG, HXL, HBNC, HBAN, ICUI, IEX, IDCC, IPG, JJSF, JBHT, JNPR, K, KRG, KNX, KFY, KR, KRO, LAMR, LSTR, LNC, MDC, MNKD, MCS, MRVL, MSTR, MCHP, MAA, MT, NDAQ, NFG, NATI, NTAP, NBIX, NXST, JWN, NVAX, OGE, OXY, OIS, OLN, ASGN, PCAR, PTC, PH, PTEN, PENN, PEBO, PLXS, PLUG, PHM, ROP, STBA, XPO, SIRI, SNV, TTWO, TPX, TXT, GEO, TKR, TR, UGI, PAG, UNM, VRSN, WTI, WRB, WBS, WCC, WLK, WY, WTW, WYNN, VIACA, RUSHB, VBIV, PRTK, VVR, QRTEA, LDOS, SPR, ALGT, AIMC, NCMI, BBDC, BGS, TEL, LULU, CIM, ATSAF, APPS, DAN, KDP, LOPE, IOVA, TRNO, SSNC, SIX, GDOT, GM, LPLA, AAT, INN, HCA, ORC, HZNP, APTV, ZNGA, CG, PANW, BLMN, ENTA, TMHC, ESPR, RNG, BURL, CTT, AMC, IBP, TSLX, SABR, FSK, SAGE, WMS, SYF, AFMD, CFG, W, LBRDA, LBRDK, DEA, ETSY, VIRT, TRU, RGNX, PJT, TEAM, BATRA, BATRK, NGVT, TTD, YUMC, AA, HWM, SNDR, OKTA, IR, ATUS, ROKU, MDB, ZS, EAF, DOCU, GH, TCNNF, IAA, DDOG, PTON, BILL, NUMIF, VRM, DKNG, HSAQ, SNOW, U, DASH, UPST, SKLZ, OPEN, RBLX, CION, COUR, DTM, GXO, KD, LYLT, ONL, ARKQ, BITO, BITQ, DFAI, EBND, GSG, HYD, HYLB, IWR, JKF, OEF, PBP, PPA, TNA, VDE,
- Added Positions: VWO, IEFA, DTH, EFA, IQDF, JPIN, AMZN, ITOT, CVX, AAPL, GOOGL, MUA, ML, QDF, SPEM, SPMD, VNQ, ACN, BRK.B, LHX, LOW, MSFT, NVDA, NOC, PFE, PG, REGN, TSM, YUM, GOOG, DSI, MDY, SCHP, SDY, VCIT, VEA, VTI, VTIP, ABT, ATVI, AMD, A, AKAM, ARE, LNT, AXP, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, AMGN, APH, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BLK, BA, BMY, BF.B, CMS, CSX, CVS, CAT, CNC, CERN, SCHW, CI, KO, CMCSA, COP, STZ, CPRT, COST, CCI, DHR, DRI, DXCM, DLR, D, DD, EMN, ETN, ECL, EA, LLY, EMR, EPR, EQIX, EL, XOM, FAST, FITB, FISV, FCX, GIS, GILD, GPN, GS, HAL, MNST, HAS, HPQ, HD, HON, HUM, INFO, ITW, ILMN, INTC, ICE, INTU, ISRG, SJM, JNJ, KLAC, MDLZ, LKQ, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MAS, MKC, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MRK, MCO, MSI, NFLX, NEM, NKE, NUE, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PEP, PRGO, PXD, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PGR, QCOM, O, RMD, ROK, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, SGEN, SHW, SPG, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, STT, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TXN, TMO, TRMB, TSN, UAL, URI, VFC, VLO, VTR, VZ, VRTX, VMC, WAB, WMT, ANTM, WDC, WMB, XLNX, EBAY, TDG, JPS, MA, BR, TMUS, DAL, DFS, AWK, V, FTNT, VRSK, DG, FRC, FBHS, PSX, FB, PNR, WDAY, ABBV, NCLH, ZTS, VEEV, TWTR, CHGG, FWONK, KEYS, STOR, GDDY, PYPL, KHC, HPE, SQ, LW, SPOT, MRNA, UBER, CRWD, NET, CARR, OTIS, PLTR, SLVM, BIL, DVY, DXJ, EEM, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, GDX, GLD, IBB, ICLN, IEMG, IJJ, IXUS, MUB, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHR, SCZ, SPDW, SPIB, TFI, TLTD, VBR, VEU, VIG, VMBS, VNQI, VOO, VTEB, XLE, XLF, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SPLG, NOBL, NOW, TGT, IVV, NMRK, MU, BGCP, WFC, DIS, COF, IWD, IWF, UNH, ADBE, RTX, ARKK, WBA, WPC, MSCI, PM, TSLA, SPLK, ALLE, USFD, DOW, TLT, BNDX, BOTZ, BSV, GOVT, IUSV, IWB, MBB, PUTW, MMM, BHP, GD, F, DUK, CMI, CS, C, FIS, BAC, GPC, TFC, AIG, MO, T, PLD, CB, ABB, UPS, PEAK, WELL, JPM, JCI, KMB, LVS, MDT, MS, NVS, ODFL, PKG, WRK, CRM, TRV, UNP,
- Sold Out: BSCL, ONLN, EWJ, BOND, EMB, GNLN, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, DRIV, VICI, EMLC, GRI, HAUZ, JNK, RWO, BCE, SPCE, KDMN, PSXP, SCR, XYL, PTMN, TRP, IGR, SQBGQ, VOD, UL, SIEGY, SHLDQ, PWR, DEO,
For the details of Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lenox+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 477,127 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 971,018 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 219,624 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 810,351 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 794,053 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $573.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.59 and $77.5, with an estimated average price of $73.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $74.03, with an estimated average price of $68.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 61,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1348.54%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 153.48%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MoneyLion Inc (ML)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MoneyLion Inc by 396.83%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc by 214.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 433.29%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.49 and $110.02, with an estimated average price of $109.35.Sold Out: ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $64.48.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
