Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Target Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Chevron Corp, Full House Resorts Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Target Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 983 stocks with a total value of $838 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 477,127 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 971,018 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 219,624 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 810,351 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 794,053 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $573.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.59 and $77.5, with an estimated average price of $73.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $74.03, with an estimated average price of $68.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 61,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1348.54%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 153.48%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MoneyLion Inc by 396.83%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc by 214.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 433.29%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.49 and $110.02, with an estimated average price of $109.35.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $64.48.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.