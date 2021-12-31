Lantz Financial LLC Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust,, PayPal Holdings

New Purchases: FNF, BSCM, FALN, UNP, D, NGG, NXP, CCI, QQQ, HBAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust,, PayPal Holdings Inc, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lantz Financial LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lantz Financial LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,850 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,487 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 114,775 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 72,695 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,113 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 36,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.382800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 34,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in National Grid PLC. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.527200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.849000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.63%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.