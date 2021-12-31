Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, Sells DocuSign Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: SE, ADBE, UHS, EWJ, VUG, INDA, GCP, OKTA, PENN, FTNT, VTI, MDLZ, HUM, CSX, CAT, NDAQ, GS, FITB, UNH, CLF,

SE, ADBE, UHS, EWJ, VUG, INDA, GCP, OKTA, PENN, FTNT, VTI, MDLZ, HUM, CSX, CAT, NDAQ, GS, FITB, UNH, CLF, Added Positions: GSLC, PYPL, KMB, SQ, VOO, GOOGL, NVDA, VWO, MSFT, VEA, IEFA, IJR, SNN, VZ, BAX, ZBH, IVV, WMT, XRAY, IXUS, HEFA, MMM, CSCO, BA, MUB, VTV, IEUR, VHT, EUFN, CRM, IPAC, AMZN, SCHW, VNQI, ABBV, EQC, VBR, GOOG, V, MDT, TSM, HYMB, SHM, MS, VNQ, QCOM, MCD, EEM, AVGO, BIIB, ORCL, SYK, UL, F, CALM,

GSLC, PYPL, KMB, SQ, VOO, GOOGL, NVDA, VWO, MSFT, VEA, IEFA, IJR, SNN, VZ, BAX, ZBH, IVV, WMT, XRAY, IXUS, HEFA, MMM, CSCO, BA, MUB, VTV, IEUR, VHT, EUFN, CRM, IPAC, AMZN, SCHW, VNQI, ABBV, EQC, VBR, GOOG, V, MDT, TSM, HYMB, SHM, MS, VNQ, QCOM, MCD, EEM, AVGO, BIIB, ORCL, SYK, UL, F, CALM, Reduced Positions: DOCU, TDOC, BABA, IEMG, ICUI, AAPL, CB, DEO, RE, AMD, SJW, NTRS, JNJ, IAGG, AGG, LULU, IUSG, EWU, GVIP, AWK, HD, BDX, VCIT, NGL, REGN, PG, BND, SAFM, DGX, EWW, NVO, DIS, GLW, SBUX, NKE, INTC,

DOCU, TDOC, BABA, IEMG, ICUI, AAPL, CB, DEO, RE, AMD, SJW, NTRS, JNJ, IAGG, AGG, LULU, IUSG, EWU, GVIP, AWK, HD, BDX, VCIT, NGL, REGN, PG, BND, SAFM, DGX, EWW, NVO, DIS, GLW, SBUX, NKE, INTC, Sold Out: NOC, MET, JPST, AMGN, PSX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, Adobe Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells DocuSign Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ICU Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canvas+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,740 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,761 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 120,219 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,116 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 33,234 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $172.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $528.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $130.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 11,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $296.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.068300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 85,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 398.39%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 138.78%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 728.47%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.757200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 262.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.