Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, Sells DocuSign Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: SE, ADBE, UHS, EWJ, VUG, INDA, GCP, OKTA, PENN, FTNT, VTI, MDLZ, HUM, CSX, CAT, NDAQ, GS, FITB, UNH, CLF,
- Added Positions: GSLC, PYPL, KMB, SQ, VOO, GOOGL, NVDA, VWO, MSFT, VEA, IEFA, IJR, SNN, VZ, BAX, ZBH, IVV, WMT, XRAY, IXUS, HEFA, MMM, CSCO, BA, MUB, VTV, IEUR, VHT, EUFN, CRM, IPAC, AMZN, SCHW, VNQI, ABBV, EQC, VBR, GOOG, V, MDT, TSM, HYMB, SHM, MS, VNQ, QCOM, MCD, EEM, AVGO, BIIB, ORCL, SYK, UL, F, CALM,
- Reduced Positions: DOCU, TDOC, BABA, IEMG, ICUI, AAPL, CB, DEO, RE, AMD, SJW, NTRS, JNJ, IAGG, AGG, LULU, IUSG, EWU, GVIP, AWK, HD, BDX, VCIT, NGL, REGN, PG, BND, SAFM, DGX, EWW, NVO, DIS, GLW, SBUX, NKE, INTC,
- Sold Out: NOC, MET, JPST, AMGN, PSX,
For the details of Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canvas+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,740 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,761 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 120,219 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,116 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 33,234 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $172.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $528.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $130.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 11,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $296.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.068300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 85,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 398.39%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 138.78%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 728.47%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.757200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 262.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying