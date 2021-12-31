Spinnaker Capital LTD Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

New Purchases: PBR,

PBR, Sold Out: EMB, EWZ,

London England, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LTD. As of 2021Q4, Spinnaker Capital LTD owns 4 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQ) - 750,000 shares, 38.85% of the total portfolio. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 531,000 shares, 31.00% of the total portfolio. New Position North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) - 76,000 shares, 29.11% of the total portfolio. Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQRW) - 375,000 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31%. The holding were 531,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spinnaker Capital LTD sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Spinnaker Capital LTD sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.