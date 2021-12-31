Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Spinnaker Capital LTD Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

London England, X0, based Investment company Spinnaker Capital LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LTD. As of 2021Q4, Spinnaker Capital LTD owns 4 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Spinnaker Capital LTD
  1. Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQ) - 750,000 shares, 38.85% of the total portfolio.
  2. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 531,000 shares, 31.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) - 76,000 shares, 29.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQRW) - 375,000 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31%. The holding were 531,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Spinnaker Capital LTD sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Spinnaker Capital LTD sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.



