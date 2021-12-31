Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, General Electric Co, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: GE, BA, BAMR, NVDA, COST, AMD, ENB, AA, ULTA, ZTS, XLK, ADSK, AVGO, WEN, VPL, UPS, WAL, ZBRA, PRCH, XLY, NOW, XLF, XLV, PRU, CTLT, ODFL, ALOT, XLC, DSGX, EXP, IT, GS, IEUR, IWF, LAD, MUSA, ORLY, IYG, XLI, LBRDK, SPEM, SPDW, RBLX, COOK, ETSY, XLE, VO, VCEL, OGN, BBU,

GE, BA, BAMR, NVDA, COST, AMD, ENB, AA, ULTA, ZTS, XLK, ADSK, AVGO, WEN, VPL, UPS, WAL, ZBRA, PRCH, XLY, NOW, XLF, XLV, PRU, CTLT, ODFL, ALOT, XLC, DSGX, EXP, IT, GS, IEUR, IWF, LAD, MUSA, ORLY, IYG, XLI, LBRDK, SPEM, SPDW, RBLX, COOK, ETSY, XLE, VO, VCEL, OGN, BBU, Added Positions: VOO, VXUS, VB, HON, BRK.B, LLY, BDX, MMM, BAC, PM, DUK, LH, WFC, C, GOOG, O, VEU, BND, ADBE, APD, ACN, VEA,

VOO, VXUS, VB, HON, BRK.B, LLY, BDX, MMM, BAC, PM, DUK, LH, WFC, C, GOOG, O, VEU, BND, ADBE, APD, ACN, VEA, Reduced Positions: CERN, IVE, IVW, MSFT, UL, IQV, LYFT, JPM, DKNG, MINT, PENN, PYPL, UBER, KMX, DIS, SCHW, SPYX, NVS, MHK, CB, SBUX, TSM, GD, ESGR, IVV, HD, BNDX,

CERN, IVE, IVW, MSFT, UL, IQV, LYFT, JPM, DKNG, MINT, PENN, PYPL, UBER, KMX, DIS, SCHW, SPYX, NVS, MHK, CB, SBUX, TSM, GD, ESGR, IVV, HD, BNDX, Sold Out: BABA, IEFA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, General Electric Co, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Lyft Inc, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. owns 188 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 78,669 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,624 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,590 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,844 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,938 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.161300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $55.63 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.757200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $494.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 123.39%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 68.46%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $213.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 114.06%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $213.597500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $248.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 87.94%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 101.82%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.